New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

The app is called, Samaritan, which was founded and first launched in Seattle, and is a gateway for linking community members with a way to donate money to support people dealing with homelessness.

In order to receive support, recipients need to be registered on the app and request assistance, according to a press release.

Some people may see homelessness as somebody else's problem, but that is far from the truth, according to Caring Works, Inc., a non-profit agency driving initiatives to end homelessness. The organization's website states:

Homelessness isn’t someone else’s issue. It has a ripple effect throughout the community. It impacts the availability of healthcare resources, crime and safety, the workforce, and the use of tax dollars. Further, homelessness impacts the present as well as the future. It benefits all of us to break the cycle of homelessness, one person, one family at a time.

The Samaritan app functions as a support platform on which people in need of assistance can create profiles and share their personal stories as well as the obstacles they face.

The website mentions the concept of unhoused members gaining social and financial support to help them rebuild hope and successfully achieve housing goals.

A recent press release reports that members are assigned a case manager who meets with them on a regular basis to assist them with the app and take the necessary to be able to transition out of homelessness into permanent housing.

When member goals are met, the website states they receive incentive rewards in up to $20 increments for taking steps toward stable housing.

The site also explains that donors are "Samaritans" who read the stories of the participants in their city for which their small contributions have made a difference in helping someone get access to basic necessities like food, clothing, medicine, bus passes, storage units, etc.

According to a recent report, Louisville-owned company, Access Ventures, has partnered with Samaritan to assist with its KNOW Homelessness campaign launched last year, which will work to help the unhoused in Southern Indiana as well.

The people at Samaritan note that users do not need to have a phone or computer. Local non-profits and case managers will help them with creating and managing their profiles.