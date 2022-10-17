Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Amarie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNuY7_0iaGk88q00
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

I kept having this eerie feeling coming over me and I was feeling like I had a finger in the light socket. I would get hot and a little breathless at times too. One night I took my blood pressure, which I hadn’t done for a while because I take my blood pressure medicine every day and I’m usually ok in that area. So, I get out my blood pressure machine and I take a reading.

I was shocked and terrified that my blood pressure was up to 151/126, and my heart was beating at 102!

“Are you kidding me! This can’t be right, is it? That’s going on stroke level!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEtLb_0iaGk88q00
Author’s Own Image

Ok, so I try not to panic as I get my clothes on to take myself to the Emergency Room in the middle of the night. I get there and it’s not that crowded and my anxiety is starting to take over, which probably made my blood pressure go up even higher. So, I try to calm myself down while waiting for the triage nurse to come out. There’s nobody at the desk!

About 15 whole minutes later, the triage nurse comes out and asks me all the usual questions and takes my blood pressure, and it’s a little lower but still high. So, they have me wait to be seen. When a room in the back becomes available, they take me back and sit me in a recliner chair. I guess the beds were all full.

But while I was waiting, I was searching on my phone for possible causes to why my blood pressure was up so high. I know that I’d been having problems with a pinched nerve in my back and neck, which was causing some fibromyalgia symptoms. So, I searched for “can pinched nerve in back and neck cause high blood pressure”, and then — BOOM. There it was.

According to the Spine Institute of North America:

The systems that regulate pain and blood pressure are suspected to be linked, which may be the reason why sufferers of chronic back pain often exhibit multiple cardiovascular symptoms, including hypertension.

So, this tells me that pain from my pinched nerve could be raising my blood pressure. The Spine Institute cites two reasons for this connected to biological responses:

  1. The brain sends electrical pain signals, triggering a continuous discharge of the sympathetic nervous system, which causes hypertension and a fast heart rate of over 100 beats per minute.
  2. The adrenal glands are signaled by back pain to release adrenaline, which then raises blood pressure and increases the pulse.

Ok, so now I pretty much know that my pinched nerve is causing my blood pressure to spike. But then I needed to find out why I have a pinched nerve. So, I do a Google search on “causes for pinched nerve in neck” and there it was.

Medical News Today states that:

A pinched nerve may be caused by or made worse by poor posture. Sitting or standing with an incorrect posture for extended periods puts unnecessary stress on the body, which may damage the spine and muscles, leading to a pinched nerve.

Ding ding ding! An alarm went off in my mind! So now it was beginning to make sense.

I have the most unergonomic work-from-home setup in my home office imaginable, and I have been grinding with bad posture for hours every day, every week, every month for a while now.

And before this blood pressure incident, I had been feeling sluggish, sick, tired, and just really unwell. I’d been having headaches, neck aches, backaches, bowel problems, crying spells, and feeling like my muscles were heavy and stiff.

After diagnosing myself before the doctor found the time to get around to come talk to me, I told her what I thought was wrong and she agreed, gave me some advice, and discharged me from the ER.

So, now I take sit breaks instead of always sitting and forgetting to take standing breaks. I don’t know why I started slacking off again from this good habit in the first place.

Anyway, I corrected my posture while working and stopped looking down to check or use my phone. Studies show that bending the head downward to use the phone puts 60 pounds of pressure on the spine and that even if it’s only a 15-degree bend, it’s putting 27 pounds of pressure on the spine. So, now I look up straight at 90 degrees when using my phone, and my neck thanks me for it!

After I made these simple adjustments, I started feeling better almost immediately, and my blood pressure went down later that day and down some more the next day. I also started doing exercises to help pinched nerves in the neck, and now it is within normal limits.

So, if you’ve been suffering from sudden or unexplained high blood pressure, maybe you should check your posture. It could save your life for real.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# high blood pressure# lifestyle# disease# medical

Comments / 0

Published by

Researcher/writer writing stories about local news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, arts, entertainment, and local eats.

Louisville, KY
403 followers

More from Amarie M.

Cell phone addiction (nomophobia) has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
2 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
102 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight. One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisville, KY

New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

Read full story
3 comments

Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins.

Read full story

Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

Read full story

Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today

A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full Effect

Louisville Beer Week is in full effect again for its 5th year beginning, Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the kick-off event taking place at German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky from 5 pm to 10 pm on the 21st.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy