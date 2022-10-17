Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

I kept having this eerie feeling coming over me and I was feeling like I had a finger in the light socket. I would get hot and a little breathless at times too. One night I took my blood pressure, which I hadn’t done for a while because I take my blood pressure medicine every day and I’m usually ok in that area. So, I get out my blood pressure machine and I take a reading.

I was shocked and terrified that my blood pressure was up to 151/126, and my heart was beating at 102!

“Are you kidding me! This can’t be right, is it? That’s going on stroke level!”

Author’s Own Image

Ok, so I try not to panic as I get my clothes on to take myself to the Emergency Room in the middle of the night. I get there and it’s not that crowded and my anxiety is starting to take over, which probably made my blood pressure go up even higher. So, I try to calm myself down while waiting for the triage nurse to come out. There’s nobody at the desk!

About 15 whole minutes later, the triage nurse comes out and asks me all the usual questions and takes my blood pressure, and it’s a little lower but still high. So, they have me wait to be seen. When a room in the back becomes available, they take me back and sit me in a recliner chair. I guess the beds were all full.

But while I was waiting, I was searching on my phone for possible causes to why my blood pressure was up so high. I know that I’d been having problems with a pinched nerve in my back and neck, which was causing some fibromyalgia symptoms. So, I searched for “can pinched nerve in back and neck cause high blood pressure”, and then — BOOM. There it was.

According to the Spine Institute of North America:

The systems that regulate pain and blood pressure are suspected to be linked, which may be the reason why sufferers of chronic back pain often exhibit multiple cardiovascular symptoms, including hypertension.

So, this tells me that pain from my pinched nerve could be raising my blood pressure. The Spine Institute cites two reasons for this connected to biological responses:

The brain sends electrical pain signals, triggering a continuous discharge of the sympathetic nervous system, which causes hypertension and a fast heart rate of over 100 beats per minute. The adrenal glands are signaled by back pain to release adrenaline, which then raises blood pressure and increases the pulse.

Ok, so now I pretty much know that my pinched nerve is causing my blood pressure to spike. But then I needed to find out why I have a pinched nerve. So, I do a Google search on “causes for pinched nerve in neck” and there it was.

Medical News Today states that:

A pinched nerve may be caused by or made worse by poor posture. Sitting or standing with an incorrect posture for extended periods puts unnecessary stress on the body, which may damage the spine and muscles, leading to a pinched nerve.

Ding ding ding! An alarm went off in my mind! So now it was beginning to make sense.

I have the most unergonomic work-from-home setup in my home office imaginable, and I have been grinding with bad posture for hours every day, every week, every month for a while now.

And before this blood pressure incident, I had been feeling sluggish, sick, tired, and just really unwell. I’d been having headaches, neck aches, backaches, bowel problems, crying spells, and feeling like my muscles were heavy and stiff.

After diagnosing myself before the doctor found the time to get around to come talk to me, I told her what I thought was wrong and she agreed, gave me some advice, and discharged me from the ER.

So, now I take sit breaks instead of always sitting and forgetting to take standing breaks. I don’t know why I started slacking off again from this good habit in the first place.

Anyway, I corrected my posture while working and stopped looking down to check or use my phone. Studies show that bending the head downward to use the phone puts 60 pounds of pressure on the spine and that even if it’s only a 15-degree bend, it’s putting 27 pounds of pressure on the spine. So, now I look up straight at 90 degrees when using my phone, and my neck thanks me for it!

After I made these simple adjustments, I started feeling better almost immediately, and my blood pressure went down later that day and down some more the next day. I also started doing exercises to help pinched nerves in the neck, and now it is within normal limits.

So, if you’ve been suffering from sudden or unexplained high blood pressure, maybe you should check your posture. It could save your life for real.