Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins .

Do you get enough vitamin D?

Mushrooms have the potential to serve as the main source of vitamin D in our diets, which is especially good news for vegans and vegetarians.

Vitamin D — The Sunshine Vitamin

Ultraviolet (UV) rays — when they hit the skin — kick-off vitamin D synthesis , which is the best source of vitamin D. To get enough though, we need to have adequate sun exposure (without getting too much). But there’s no risk of getting too much vitamin D from eating mushrooms (more on this later).

Best Times to Get Vitamin D from the Sun

During the summer months at midday is the best time to get vitamin D from sunlight because the sun is at its highest point and UV rays are stronger. The more skin exposed, the more vitamin D is produced, and this depends on skin type and how much melanin is in the skin.

Be sure to check with a physician or specialist on the dangers of too much sun exposure, though.

Importance of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is necessary for :

Calcium absorption for strong bones

Brain development

Healthy immune system

Better dental/oral health.

Reduced risk of chronic fatigue, cardiovascular disease, stroke, certain cancers, infectious diseases, respiratory tract infections, influenza, tuberculosis, Parkinson’s, osteoporosis, autism, musculoskeletal disorders, falls, hypertension, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and depression.

Reasons to Eat More Mushrooms

Aside from vitamin D, mushrooms should be part of a daily diet because they are loaded with nutrients, as well. Mushrooms have B-vitamins, fiber, complex carbs, selenium, copper, and potassium. Mushrooms are also a low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free food source.

Popular Mushroom Varieties and Vitamin D Concentrations

Some wild mushroom varieties like morels and chanterelles have more vitamin D naturally because they’re grown outside in the sunlight.

Other varieties like brown (cremini) and portabella mushrooms naturally have higher levels of ergosterol , which makes their vitamin D levels higher after UV exposure.

Mushrooms that are grown indoors, like button and shiitake varieties do not have any vitamin D unless they are exposed to UV light, which you can do yourself. Here is the explanation of this mushroom infusion hack.

Mushroom Hack to Harness Depression-fighting Vitamin D — Putting Mushrooms in the Sun

If we spend time in the sun, our bodies make vitamin D for us. But sitting mushrooms in the sun to absorb vitamin D is something that many people may not know about.

So, if you didn’t know about the benefits of bathing your mushrooms in the sun, here’s the tea on this crazy technique!

Why? Because of their nutritional profile on top of their ability to absorb and hold what is considered the sunshine vitamin — vitamin D.

How to Place Mushrooms in Sunlight to Get Your Vitamin D

Wrap the mushrooms in plastic wrap first before putting them outside, to protect them from pests and bird poop getting on them.

To get the most sunlight exposure, slice the mushrooms to expand the surface area, or expose the mushrooms to the sun with their gills facing up .

A recent study showed that 3.5 oz. of shiitake mushrooms dried outdoors in sunlight for 6 hours over two days went from 100 IU to over 45,000 IU !

And, when the mushrooms were tested a year later, they still had significant amounts of vitamin D preserved in them. So, this hack is truly magical!

UV Rays and Mushrooms

Exposing mushrooms to ultraviolet (UV) light (natural or artificial) can also allow mushrooms to become infused with vitamin D , in addition to the mushrooms having already absorbed sunrays naturally.

If you’re not able to put your mushrooms outside, no problem! You can also use artificial UV light like a sunlamp or even one LED/UV light used in nail salons, to infuse mushrooms with vitamin D.

Using artificial light might be even more effective than natural sunlight because UV ray concentrations are higher (but be sure to follow product directions for safety).

The Takeaway

Low levels of vitamin D are common in so many people. Boosting vitamin D by adding sunshine-infused mushrooms to the diet is an excellent hack to easily get enough vitamin D. And, it’s also a delicious and otherwise nutritious way to add more vitamin D to a healthy daily eating plan.

And one of the best benefits is that mushrooms not only efficiently absorb vitamin D from the sun, but they retain the vitamin for months at a time. There’s no reason to worry about not getting enough vitamin D because mushrooms can fix that.