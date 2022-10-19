Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Amarie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224qfK_0iaGH7Mc00
Photo by Lucie Hošová on Unsplash

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins.

Do you get enough vitamin D?

Mushrooms have the potential to serve as the main source of vitamin D in our diets, which is especially good news for vegans and vegetarians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ibm7_0iaGH7Mc00
Photo by Ala on Unsplash

Vitamin D — The Sunshine Vitamin

Ultraviolet (UV) rays — when they hit the skin — kick-off vitamin D synthesis, which is the best source of vitamin D. To get enough though, we need to have adequate sun exposure (without getting too much). But there’s no risk of getting too much vitamin D from eating mushrooms (more on this later).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwkmL_0iaGH7Mc00
Photo by Fleur Kaan on Unsplash

Best Times to Get Vitamin D from the Sun

During the summer months at midday is the best time to get vitamin D from sunlight because the sun is at its highest point and UV rays are stronger. The more skin exposed, the more vitamin D is produced, and this depends on skin type and how much melanin is in the skin.

Be sure to check with a physician or specialist on the dangers of too much sun exposure, though.

Importance of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is necessary for:

  • Calcium absorption for strong bones
  • Brain development
  • Healthy immune system
  • Better dental/oral health.
  • Reduced risk of chronic fatigue, cardiovascular disease, stroke, certain cancers, infectious diseases, respiratory tract infections, influenza, tuberculosis, Parkinson’s, osteoporosis, autism, musculoskeletal disorders, falls, hypertension, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and depression.

Reasons to Eat More Mushrooms

Aside from vitamin D, mushrooms should be part of a daily diet because they are loaded with nutrients, as well. Mushrooms have B-vitamins, fiber, complex carbs, selenium, copper, and potassium. Mushrooms are also a low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free food source.

Popular Mushroom Varieties and Vitamin D Concentrations

Some wild mushroom varieties like morels and chanterelles have more vitamin D naturally because they’re grown outside in the sunlight.

Other varieties like brown (cremini) and portabella mushrooms naturally have higher levels of ergosterol, which makes their vitamin D levels higher after UV exposure.

Mushrooms that are grown indoors, like button and shiitake varieties do not have any vitamin D unless they are exposed to UV light, which you can do yourself. Here is the explanation of this mushroom infusion hack.

Mushroom Hack to Harness Depression-fighting Vitamin D — Putting Mushrooms in the Sun

If we spend time in the sun, our bodies make vitamin D for us. But sitting mushrooms in the sun to absorb vitamin D is something that many people may not know about.

So, if you didn’t know about the benefits of bathing your mushrooms in the sun, here’s the tea on this crazy technique!

Why? Because of their nutritional profile on top of their ability to absorb and hold what is considered the sunshine vitamin — vitamin D.

How to Place Mushrooms in Sunlight to Get Your Vitamin D

Wrap the mushrooms in plastic wrap first before putting them outside, to protect them from pests and bird poop getting on them.

To get the most sunlight exposure, slice the mushrooms to expand the surface area, or expose the mushrooms to the sun with their gills facing up.

A recent study showed that 3.5 oz. of shiitake mushrooms dried outdoors in sunlight for 6 hours over two days went from 100 IU to over 45,000 IU!

And, when the mushrooms were tested a year later, they still had significant amounts of vitamin D preserved in them. So, this hack is truly magical!

UV Rays and Mushrooms

Exposing mushrooms to ultraviolet (UV) light (natural or artificial) can also allow mushrooms to become infused with vitamin D, in addition to the mushrooms having already absorbed sunrays naturally.

If you’re not able to put your mushrooms outside, no problem! You can also use artificial UV light like a sunlamp or even one LED/UV light used in nail salons, to infuse mushrooms with vitamin D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQJlU_0iaGH7Mc00
This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND

Using artificial light might be even more effective than natural sunlight because UV ray concentrations are higher (but be sure to follow product directions for safety).

The Takeaway

Low levels of vitamin D are common in so many people. Boosting vitamin D by adding sunshine-infused mushrooms to the diet is an excellent hack to easily get enough vitamin D. And, it’s also a delicious and otherwise nutritious way to add more vitamin D to a healthy daily eating plan.

And one of the best benefits is that mushrooms not only efficiently absorb vitamin D from the sun, but they retain the vitamin for months at a time. There’s no reason to worry about not getting enough vitamin D because mushrooms can fix that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mushrooms# nutrition# healthy food# health# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Researcher/writer writing stories about local news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, arts, entertainment, and local eats.

Louisville, KY
657 followers

More from Amarie M.

Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Read full story

Opinion: Working What You Got Will Lift Your Self-esteem

Words I live by to make sure your uniqueness is always employed even if you're not. If there’s one thing I can always win at, it’s being me. Nobody can be me better than I can be me.

Read full story

Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to date an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study. So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two Weeks

Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros. The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is in town performing its world-class act in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisville, KY

CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?. Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville. Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Read full story

Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
10 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
5 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
11 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
133 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight. One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

Read full story
4 comments

Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

Read full story

Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

Read full story

Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today

A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full Effect

Louisville Beer Week is in full effect again for its 5th year beginning, Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the kick-off event taking place at German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky from 5 pm to 10 pm on the 21st.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy