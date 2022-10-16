Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

This is because of added stress and actually spending too much time up under each other.

Anytime emotional and mental reserves are over-taxed, it often leads to hypersensitivity and impatience. This can cause couples to lash out at each other and say or do things before thinking, which leads to arguing.

On top of emotions running wild, dealing with life decisions and all the daily responsibilities can take a toll on relationships. All of these stressors can really add up! This can lead to taking it out on each other.

This can cause some tearing in a relationship. But it’s important to repair those tears before they turn into huge rips.

Now, it’s not always easy to control stress hormones in the heat of the moment when arguing and steam’s coming out of your ears like on the cartoons. But you can control the repair process afterward.

Here are seven tips on how to do it.

1. First, cool down

When you’re angry, the stress of it puts you in a fight-or-flight response, including shallow breathing, increased heart rate, and impaired reasoning. How can you expect to keep emotions in check like this? It’s not likely.

So, the best thing would be to remove yourself from the situation so that you can calm down by telling your partner that you need some space for a few minutes. Take about 20 minutes to do some deep breathing, go for a walk, or do anything positive to cool down and let your anger subside.

2. Respect both of your ways of communicating

Some people immediately want to talk things out and others need a little more time to be ready to talk. It’s important that both partners understand and respect this in each other. This will do wonders for helping both sides navigate the cooling-off period successfully.

3. Give it some time

If you attempt to jump right in and repair the tears too soon, then you risk ripping them open even bigger. It’s important to take some time to disengage.

Couples therapist Juliane Maxwald says:

If you’re still trying to debate your point or prove that you’re right, chances are you’re not yet ready for repair.

Feelings need to be processed before a productive conversation can take place. So, it’s a good idea to try and agree to talk later, but be sure not to sweep it all under the rug when things have cooled down. Communication is important to healing and moving forward positively.

4. Own your part in it and apologize

Once you’ve taken a breather and calmed down, take the step to acknowledge the role you played in the rupture. It’s important for you to apologize for your part in the argument, even if you feel that your part is very small in what took place. This lets your partner know that you are sincere.

5. Dig deeper

After the apologies, don’t stop there. It’s important for both partners to talk about what bothers them and the triggers that get them upset. What sets off defensive emotions? What makes each of your angry, frustrated, or feeling unheard?. Get to the bottom of why you may lash out or withdraw. Is it when you’re feeling neglected, used, rejected, or insecure?

6. Validate your partner’s feelings

Say what you have to say but be sure to let your partner talk too. Don’t just monopolize the conversation and then close off to listening. Don’t be so quick to jump in while the other person is talking to defend your side of the story.

Actually, actively listen and validate what your partner is saying by confirming that you’ve heard and understand your partner’s feelings. This doesn’t have to mean that you agree with everything said, but you just hear what’s said. But, validate by saying things like “I understand why you get upset when I’m texting while you’re talking to me” or “What you say makes a lot of sense.”

Validating your partner shows that you care about their feelings and the relationship you’re in.

7. Be open to compromise

Neither of you can have everything that you want 100%, but you can both agree to meet in the middle. Be willing to change something on your end and ask your partner to do the same. This is where many people get hung up, no doubt. It’s human nature to want things to go our way. But, it takes two people to make a relationship work. And, because no two people are exactly alike, being willing to compromise can make all the difference in a healthy relationship and keeping it that way.

