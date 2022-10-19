Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full Effect

Louisville Beer Week is in full effect again for its 5th year beginning, Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the kick-off event taking place at German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky from 5 pm to 10 pm on the 21st.

Louisville Beer Week is a popular grassroots collaboration founded "by Louisville beer nerds for Louisville beer nerds" and presented by Louisville Ale Trail with the purpose of commemorating the city's historic and evolving beer community over the years.

Louisville Ale Trail offers Louisville residents and tourists alike local beer scene promotions through their networking effort with participating breweries and taprooms city-wide. The beer-lovers event is a dynamic Derby City week-long celebration of the finest in Louisville's brewing community, and over 20 breweries and taprooms will be participating!

This year's beer festival is focused on celebrating "Five Years of Beers" and the love of the pour!

Beer-loving patrons will have many activities to choose from during Louisville Beer Week, including enjoying live music by The Lost Pockets and tasty eats provided by the German-American Club, watching panel discussions (including Women in Beer and Stave to Glass Barrel Panel), getting the low-down on beer collaborations, taking brewery tours, and more, including taking advantage of beer specials from breweries, restaurants, clubs, and bars around town hosting beer week parties.

Here is the list of participating Louisville breweries for this year's beer fest:

3rd Turn Brewing

Against the Grain Brewery

Akasha Brewing Co.

Apocalypse Brew Works

Atrium Brewing

Bluegrass Brewing Co.

Butchertown Brewing

Chimera Brewing Co.

Falls City Beer Co.

Gallant Fox Brewing

Gordon Biersch

Goodwood Brewing

Gravely Brewing

Hi-Wire Louisville

Holsopple Brewing

Hometown Brewing Co.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Monnik Beer Co.

Noble Funk Brewing Co.

Old Louisville Brewing

Shippingport Brewing

Ten20 Craft Brewery

West Sixth Nulu

Wild Hops Brewery

According to a recent press release about the Louisville Beer Week event, Noble Funk Brewing co-founder Dominique Shrader stated:

The team at Noble Funk is excited to participate in our first Louisville Beer Week. We are grateful to be a part of this supportive and talented brewing community and always enjoy the opportunity to collaborate with other local breweries. It was awesome to get to work with Mile Wide Beer Co. this year for the annual collaboration series and we look forward to sharing that release and getting to try the creations of the other brewery participants.

It definitely sounds like this year's beer week will once again make for a truly festive and enjoyable time in Louisville for beer fans from all over who have a love for the suds.

The event will kick off rain or shine with cover in the event of rain. Tickets for admission to the Louisville Beer Fest are available both online and at the gate for just $10 and include a Louisville Beer Fest commemorative taster glass, which patrons can present to local participating breweries for sample pours.

For the full schedule of events, additional ticket prices, and more details, visit the Louisville Beer Week website.