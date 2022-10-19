Louisville, KY

Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full Effect

Amarie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PP9TZ_0iXTn4mZ00
Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

Louisville Beer Week is in full effect again for its 5th year beginning, Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the kick-off event taking place at German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky from 5 pm to 10 pm on the 21st.

Louisville Beer Week is a popular grassroots collaboration founded "by Louisville beer nerds for Louisville beer nerds" and presented by Louisville Ale Trail with the purpose of commemorating the city's historic and evolving beer community over the years.

Louisville Ale Trail offers Louisville residents and tourists alike local beer scene promotions through their networking effort with participating breweries and taprooms city-wide. The beer-lovers event is a dynamic Derby City week-long celebration of the finest in Louisville's brewing community, and over 20 breweries and taprooms will be participating!

This year's beer festival is focused on celebrating "Five Years of Beers" and the love of the pour!

Beer-loving patrons will have many activities to choose from during Louisville Beer Week, including enjoying live music by The Lost Pockets and tasty eats provided by the German-American Club, watching panel discussions (including Women in Beer and Stave to Glass Barrel Panel), getting the low-down on beer collaborations, taking brewery tours, and more, including taking advantage of beer specials from breweries, restaurants, clubs, and bars around town hosting beer week parties.

Here is the list of participating Louisville breweries for this year's beer fest:

  • 3rd Turn Brewing
  • Against the Grain Brewery
  • Akasha Brewing Co.
  • Apocalypse Brew Works
  • Atrium Brewing
  • Bluegrass Brewing Co.
  • Butchertown Brewing
  • Chimera Brewing Co.
  • Falls City Beer Co.
  • Gallant Fox Brewing
  • Gordon Biersch
  • Goodwood Brewing
  • Gravely Brewing
  • Hi-Wire Louisville
  • Holsopple Brewing
  • Hometown Brewing Co.
  • Mile Wide Beer Co.
  • Monnik Beer Co.
  • Noble Funk Brewing Co.
  • Old Louisville Brewing
  • Shippingport Brewing
  • Ten20 Craft Brewery
  • West Sixth Nulu
  • Wild Hops Brewery

According to a recent press release about the Louisville Beer Week event, Noble Funk Brewing co-founder Dominique Shrader stated:

The team at Noble Funk is excited to participate in our first Louisville Beer Week. We are grateful to be a part of this supportive and talented brewing community and always enjoy the opportunity to collaborate with other local breweries. It was awesome to get to work with Mile Wide Beer Co. this year for the annual collaboration series and we look forward to sharing that release and getting to try the creations of the other brewery participants.

It definitely sounds like this year's beer week will once again make for a truly festive and enjoyable time in Louisville for beer fans from all over who have a love for the suds.

The event will kick off rain or shine with cover in the event of rain. Tickets for admission to the Louisville Beer Fest are available both online and at the gate for just $10 and include a Louisville Beer Fest commemorative taster glass, which patrons can present to local participating breweries for sample pours.

For the full schedule of events, additional ticket prices, and more details, visit the Louisville Beer Week website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Louisville Beer Week# Things to Do in Louisville# Food# Drinks# Louisville Festival

Comments / 0

Published by

Researcher/writer writing stories about local news in Kentucky and beyond, opinion pieces, arts, entertainment, and local eats.

Louisville, KY
657 followers

More from Amarie M.

Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health

Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?

Read full story

Opinion: Working What You Got Will Lift Your Self-esteem

Words I live by to make sure your uniqueness is always employed even if you're not. If there’s one thing I can always win at, it’s being me. Nobody can be me better than I can be me.

Read full story

Self-proclaimed ugly guy says he refuses to date an ugly woman

He’s in the 78–90% of people who place “physical attractiveness” as the number one priority when choosing to date someone, according to a Match.com research study. So, before we get into talking about this ugly guy who doesn’t want an ugly woman (his words), I have a related story to tell first that has to do with how vain people can be when it comes to a person’s “looks” being a big thing for wanting to date that person.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two Weeks

Many people may not know about this circus, founded by Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros. The Venardos Circus entertains audiences Broadway Musical-style without animals and is in town performing its world-class act in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisville, KY

CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville Airport

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) According to a recent news report, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was a recent site for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizure of counterfeit IDs and driver's licenses.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky

Are you in Louisville and looking for a bar or taproom that serves pumpkin beer?. Then you should make your way to these local beer spots in Louisville. Serving Bo & Luke with pumpkin spice, an imperial smoked brew, stout aged in bourbon barrels with just the right amount of pumpkin spice (13.0%)

Read full story

Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health

Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?

Read full story
10 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.

Read full story
5 comments

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.

Read full story
11 comments

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.

Read full story
133 comments

Plastics are not only damaging to the environment but are found in food and drinks and may cause weight gain

Recent studies reveal how chemicals found in everyday plastic products could be contributing to those extra pounds. When it comes to plastic pollution getting out of control, we’ve already gone down the rabbit hole. And the world as we knew it prior to the plastics era will never be the same due to over-production and overuse of plastics damaging the environment.

Read full story
9 comments

Eating whole grains could lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, according to research study results

Whole grains are a key ingredient in a variety of foods but be careful of unhealthy add-ons that could actually make you gain weight. One thing that’s made from this superfood is popcorn. An idea for making healthier popcorn is to buy the raw whole-grain kernels and pop them in a pot with a top on the stove with olive oil, and then add some melted Smart Balance and just a few sprinkles of iodized salt. This is a low-calorie, antioxidant-rich, tasty snack.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky

A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.

Read full story
4 comments

Research studies show that bad posture can contribute to high blood pressure

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. For the life of me, I could not figure out why my blood pressure was so high and would not go down. I am used to my blood pressure readings being in the good-normal range like 117/72 or at the highest around 122/75, or something like that.

Read full story

Sunbathing Mushrooms Could Increase Your Vitamin-D Levels

Mushrooms are so fascinating and beautiful! They’re full of variety in taste, color, smell, and nutritional benefits. And one of the best benefits that we can get from eating mushrooms is their ability to soak up and deliver powerful amounts of bioavailable D vitamins.

Read full story

Opinion: Steering through arguments successfully can help your relationship survive the aftermath

It’s only natural that there will be times when couples fight. That’s a given. And unfortunately, being in certain no-fault situations, such as those caused by the pandemic, can make matters worse.

Read full story

Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today

A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy