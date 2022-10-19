Minneapolis, MN

Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

Amarachi Ezeudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsXTz_0ieLOBzN00
Cosmopolitan UK, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, has recently been making headlines and trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. He keeps stirring up controversy with his statements.

On N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West made an appearance where he claimed that George Floyd passed away from a fentanyl overdose and that the officer's knee was not on Floyd's neck.

"If you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that," he says.

The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, a documentary by Candace Owens about Black Lives Matter, was brought up. According to reports, Derek Chauvin, a former white Minneapolis police officer, killed George Floyd. This incident is mentioned in the film. Kanye is now convinced by the movie that George Floyd's death was genuinely brought on by his claimed fentanyl use.

Since the video went viral with over 10 million views on Twitter, Kanye has been under heavy fire for his comments. Some fans are sad about his latest developments as they fear that he is about to destroy his entire legacy.

"i miss yeezy. this ye guy aint it" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, " kanye i cant defend u anymore."

For the record, white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin strangled George Floyd by placing his knee on his neck and suffocating him for about nine minutes. An observer captured the awful event on camera, and as a result, the gruesome video quickly gained popularity on social media.

In April of 2021, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

After Kanye made those statements about George Floyd, N.O.R.E. responded by telling Ye that by wearing his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during his Paris fashion show, he had let many Black people down who had previously liked and supported him.

"We understand the value of White life, he said. "However, Black lives are important because we are murdered daily. We must be aware of that. We Black people, we black panthers... we fuck with you when you say it's time to fuck with you," N.O.R.E. said. "We want to continue to follow you, you're Ye."

Attributions:

khou.com: Kanye West claims George Floyd died from fentanyl | khou.com. (2022, October 18). www.khou.com. Retrieved October 19, 2022.

NBC News: Kanye West’s false claim about George Floyd’s death may spur lawsuit. (2022, October 17). www.nbcnews.com. Retrieved October 19, 2022.

BET: Kanye West Claims George Floyd’s Death Was Caused By Fentanyl, Plans On Buying Conservative App Owned by Candace Owens’ Husband | News | BET. (2022, October 17). www.bet.com. Retrieved October 19, 2022.

CNN

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# George Floyd# Black Lives Matter# Derek Chauvin# Kanye West# Minneapolis Police Officer

Comments / 75

Published by

I'm a seasoned writer. I bring relevant news ranging from entertainment to politics, down to health. I'll make your reading time worth it. I am also a freelance writer for some news publications. Widen your horizon by being on the know.

N/A
1616 followers

More from Amarachi Ezeudu

President Biden Announced that The United States Will Release 15 Million Barrels from The SPR to Prevent Price Spikes.

The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the world's largest oil producer, the United States has a responsibility to help stabilize global markets. To that end, President Biden will announce the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an effort to prevent price spikes and ensure energy security.

Read full story
296 comments

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.

Read full story
390 comments

How Beyoncé changed the game: A feminist masterpiece

Since the release of her 2013 self-titled album, Beyoncé has been hailed as a feminist icon. The album, which features songs about female empowerment and sexuality, was a huge success, and Beyoncé has since been praised for her impact on the music industry. Not only was it a visual and auditory masterpiece, but it was also a feminist tour de force.

Read full story

Vladimir Putin has Declared Martial Law in four regions of Ukraine

Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, declared martial law in four areas of Ukraine, citing the need to protect ethnic Russians in the country. In a move that has shocked the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four areas of Ukraine. The areas are the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

Read full story

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."

Read full story
304 comments

There is No Feud Between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

Cosmopolitan UK & VOGUE Taiwan, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Edited with photocollage.com. It looks like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are finally at peace with each other! After years of rumored feuding. Both women were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week and catching up, they both had big smiles on their faces. Selena was even seen giving Hailey a hug. This is excellent news for fans of both ladies who have been hoping for them to make peace for a long time.

Read full story

Bill Gates' New Crusade: Losing Time Against Climate Disaster

DFID - UK Department for International Development, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the most powerful people in the world today is Bill Gates. He's also one of the richest. So when he talks about something, people tend to listen. Lately, Gates has been talking a lot about climate change. And he's not just talking the talk – he's putting his money where his mouth is.

Read full story
9 comments

Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People

By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.

Read full story

The Ship Called "Titanic" Was Considered Unsinkable.

Anonymous Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Titanic was one of the largest and most luxurious ships of its time. The Titanic was not only an amazing ship but also a technical masterpiece.

Read full story
3 comments

Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democratic Party, Denounces It as 'elitist Cabal'

Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Tulsi Gabbard who is a 2020 Presidential candidate and Former Congresswoman, has left Democratic Party and has denounced it as an elitist cabal. In a recent tweet she made, she said' "

Read full story
28 comments

"Sexy Dressing" Is Not The Absence of Modesty

The word “sexy” is often used to describe a woman who is wearing revealing clothing. But do you have to dress in a way that makes you uncomfortable in order to be sexy? No way! A woman can be sexy and decent at the same time.

Read full story

My Most Valuable Players in The World of Football

Bigmatbasket, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons,Анна Нэсси, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, Светлана Бекетова, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer Little

Marc Zapanta, CC BY 3.0, Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan), CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons,. American reality television star, model, businesswoman, socialite, and online personality Kylie Kristen Jenner was born on the 17th of August 1997, in Los Angeles, California.

Read full story
8 comments

Beyoncé: Have A Glimpse of Queen Bey's World

Mason Poole, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Everyone knows Beyonce. Well, not everyone, but so many people do. For those who don't know, this is for you.

Read full story
32 comments

Elon Musk Warns About Another Extinction-Level Event: 'it's Just a Matter of Time'

Elon Musk is warning people to get mentally ready for the world to end. Elon Musk’s vision for Mars is not just to make it habitable; he wants it to be a vibrant, thriving planet with bustling cities and an abundance of resources.

Read full story
537 comments

A High-value Person Is Open To Self Development

You’ve got all it takes. Do you want to be that person that commands respect? A person of high value that people can’t afford to lose. These five tips will go a long way. But one thing you must always know is that.

Read full story

The Woman Called "Hillary Diane Clinton".

October 26, 1947, saw the birth of Hillary Diane Clinton. She is an American diplomat, politician, and former lawyer. In 1975, she married future President Bill Clinton, whom she had met while attending Yale Law School. From 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, Clinton served as the first lady of Arkansas.

Read full story
41 comments

Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy. And we're going to talk about abuse, and how it can happen in so many different ways—and how we can stop it. We'll be talking about how you can break up with someone who doesn't treat you right, and we'll be talking about ways we can all work together to make sure everyone has good self-esteem and feels like they are worthy of love.

Read full story
2 comments

Dealing with a Cheating Boyfriend

When you find out your boyfriend's been cheating on you, it can be hard to know how to handle the situation. You might feel like you're going crazy and that you'll never be able to trust anyone again.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy