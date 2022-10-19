Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, has recently been making headlines and trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. He keeps stirring up controversy with his statements.

On N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West made an appearance where he claimed that George Floyd passed away from a fentanyl overdose and that the officer's knee was not on Floyd's neck.

"If you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that," he says.

The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, a documentary by Candace Owens about Black Lives Matter, was brought up. According to reports, Derek Chauvin, a former white Minneapolis police officer, killed George Floyd. This incident is mentioned in the film. Kanye is now convinced by the movie that George Floyd's death was genuinely brought on by his claimed fentanyl use.

Since the video went viral with over 10 million views on Twitter, Kanye has been under heavy fire for his comments. Some fans are sad about his latest developments as they fear that he is about to destroy his entire legacy.

"i miss yeezy. this ye guy aint it" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, " kanye i cant defend u anymore."

For the record, white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin strangled George Floyd by placing his knee on his neck and suffocating him for about nine minutes. An observer captured the awful event on camera, and as a result, the gruesome video quickly gained popularity on social media.

In April of 2021, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

After Kanye made those statements about George Floyd, N.O.R.E. responded by telling Ye that by wearing his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during his Paris fashion show, he had let many Black people down who had previously liked and supported him.

"We understand the value of White life, he said. "However, Black lives are important because we are murdered daily. We must be aware of that. We Black people, we black panthers... we fuck with you when you say it's time to fuck with you," N.O.R.E. said. "We want to continue to follow you, you're Ye."

