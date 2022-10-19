Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain & The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."

The invasion of Crimea by Moscow in 2014 was followed by a vote on federation, of which the western nations rejected Russia's claims to Crimea and its territorial claims to four other eastern Ukraine territories.

Due to disagreements over claims to a portion of Ukraine's eastern territory, Russia and Ukraine have been at war since late February.

Elon Musk has discussed the prospect of an impending nuclear conflict after putting out a peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Elon Musk has been pretty outspoken regarding international issues since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He stated earlier this month that he believes there is a fast-increasing chance of nuclear war and that he had been up all night trying to come up with ways to defuse the conflict in Ukraine. Although his Starlink satellites have been assisting Ukrainian forces, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Elon recently got into a disagreement when he proposed a detailed plan to resolve the conflict.

On Monday, a Reuters article on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) beginning nuclear drills with B-52 bombers was quoted on Twitter by the CEO's follower. The follower noted that reasonable People Won't Launch War.

Musk replied to him through a tweet and asserted that no sane person would start a nuclear war in the first place.

He tweeted this;

He further asserts that Russia might utilize tactical nuclear weapons if Crimea was in danger or if the conflict in Ukraine was resulting in "total defeat" for Moscow.

In response to a tweet questioning, if there was a chance of nuclear conflict or a third world war, Musk said,

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter."

Then Nato will respond with nukes, WW3 follows...

... and civilization is over.

Here is another interesting comparison Musk made to buttress his point.

On Monday, Russian soldiers intensified their shelling of Kyiv. Residents of Ukraine's capital fled to safety after being struck by kamikaze drones for the second time in a week.

According to Musk's critics, he is spreading pro-Russian views and military objectives that Vladimir Putin wants to be publicized in the mainstream media. But Musk, however, vehemently denies having a direct line to the Russian president.

Musk tweeted that it would be nice if the threat of nuclear war could be reduced in response to President Joe Biden's assessment that the "prospect of Armageddon" is at its greatest level right now ever since the Cuban missile crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber-rattling. Because doing so would essentially wipe out all life on Earth, it would be excellent if mankind one day stopped aiming nuclear weapons at itself.

And in his exact words;

"Would be great if someday humanity stopped pointing nukes at itself that would destroy almost all life on Earth. In any given year, there is a chance above zero that they will be launched. We are now at the highest risk in 60 years."

Attributions:

Rexaline. (2022, October 16). Benzinga: Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: “We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years” - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). www.benzinga.com. Retrieved October 19, 2022.

(2022, October 17). Fiona Hill: ‘Elon Musk Is Transmitting a Message for Putin’: Fiona Hill: ‘Elon Musk Is Transmitting a Message for Putin.’ www.politico.com. Retrieved October 19, 2022.

The Street