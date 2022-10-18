There is No Feud Between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

It looks like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are finally at peace with each other! After years of rumored feuding. Both women were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week and catching up, they both had big smiles on their faces. Selena was even seen giving Hailey a hug. This is excellent news for fans of both ladies who have been hoping for them to make peace for a long time.

It is indeed a big change from how things were a few months ago when. It's so beautiful to see these two getting along. They've had their share of ups and downs in the past, but it looks like they've finally put all that behind them.

Although it's unclear what exactly caused the feud between them, it's possible that Hailey's relationship with Justin didn't sit quite well with Selena.

Recall that Selena and Justin were formally an item. She has been in the public eye for a lot longer than Hailey, and she probably felt threatened by her. But now that Hailey and Justin are married, Selena has no reason to object. She can now be friends with Hailey.

It's great to see them getting along, hopefully, they can stay friends for years to come, and may their friendship continues to grow.

So here's to hoping that they can continue to get along and inspire each other.

Were Hailey and Selena ever friends?

Selena and Hailey were never friends. Some people believe that they never had any issues because of Justin Bieber in the first place as people were quick to conclude. And neither Selena nor Hailey has ever spoken on this.

