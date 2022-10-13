Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.

Six keys to increasing EQ

At least there’s a nice way to increase EQ that you can do:

1. Reduce negative emotions

This is perhaps the most important aspect of EQ, the ability to deal with your own emotions effectively so that they don’t overwhelm your mind and don’t affect your ability to make decisions.

To change your negative feelings about a situation, you must first change the way you think about it. For example, try not to be easily prejudiced against the actions of people. Remember, there may be good intentions behind their actions.

2. Practice staying calm and dealing with stress

Most people must have experienced stress in life. Your EQ will be affected by how you deal with these stressful situations. For example, are you being assertive or reactive? Will I stay calm or get overwhelmed?

When under pressure, the most important thing to remember is to keep yourself calm. For example, washing your face with cold water or starting aerobic exercise to reduce stress.

3. Practice expressing emotions that are not easy

There are times in life when you need to set boundaries so others know where you stand. This could include

-dare to disagree with others (without being rude)

-say "no" without feeling guilty

-set personal priorities

-try to get what you deserve

-protect yourself from stress and distractions.



4. Be proactive, not reactive, when dealing with people who trigger your emotions

Most people must have been faced with people who annoy or complicate their life. You may be "stuck" with this person at work or even at home. It’s easy to let people like this influence you and ruin your day.

You can try to calm yourself down before you talk to people who often trigger negative emotions in you, especially when you feel angry. You can also try to see the situation from the person’s point of view.

However, empathy does not mean tolerating inappropriate behavior. You still need to emphasize that there are consequences for everything.

5. Ability to rise from adversity

Life isn’t always easy — everyone knows that. How you choose to think, feel, and act in difficult situations can often determine whether you will continue to have hope or despair, whether you will continue to be optimistic or frustrated, and whether you will experience victory or defeat.

In every difficult situation, you come across, ask questions such as,

"What is the lesson to be learned here?"

"How can I learn from this experience?"

"What is most important now?"

"If I think differently, is there a better answer?"



The higher the quality of the questions you ask, the better answers you will get. Ask constructive questions based on your learning process and priorities, and you can get the right point of view to help you deal with the situation at hand.

6. Ability to express feelings in personal relationships

The ability to express affectionate emotions is critical to maintaining close personal relationships. These emotions can be conveyed through words, body language, and behavior. For example, through positive eye contact, smiling, listening with empathy, or simply offering food.

Not only must you be able to share deep feelings with other people in your personal relationships, but you must also be able to respond positively when that person expresses deep emotions towards you.