Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democratic Party, Denounces It as 'elitist Cabal'

Tulsi Gabbard who is a 2020 Presidential candidate and Former Congresswoman, has left Democratic Party and has denounced it as an elitist cabal. In a recent tweet she made, she said' "

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… "

She also made a video recording where she was seen attacking the party which is almost 30 minutes long and was uploaded on YouTube.

She didn't stop there, but went on to tweet, " …hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. "

Not only did she leave, but she was also seen calling on other democrats to join her.

The first edition of the Tusli Gabbard Show, a podcast she is now hosting, included Gabbard's announcement.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich commended her for leaving the party. His interview with Fox News are as follows;

She [Gabbard] has grown increasingly estranged from the Democratic establishment since her failed candidacy in the 2020 presidential primary. She has also become a vocal critic of President Biden, denouncing him for "pouring fuel on the flames" of division in the country.

She [Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick," Gingrich said. "And I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you're seeing this drift. And we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they're driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party."

Attribution:

Fox News: Newt Gingrich reacts to Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: “Independent maverick” | Fox News Video. (2022, October 11). www.foxnews.com. Retrieved October 11, 2022, from https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313594526112

Fox News: Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left’s “weird” policies | Fox News. (n.d.). www.foxnews.com. Retrieved October 11, 2022, from https://www.foxnews.com/media/gingrich-tulsi-gabbard-leaving-democratic-party-people-drifting-away-lefts-weird-policies