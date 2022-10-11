"Sexy Dressing" Is Not The Absence of Modesty

Photo by Sabel Blanco

The word “sexy” is often used to describe a woman who is wearing revealing clothing. But do you have to dress in a way that makes you uncomfortable in order to be sexy? No way! A woman can be sexy and decent at the same time.

How can I be sexy while being modest, you ask?

It’s really not all that difficult.

Wear clothes that make you feel good about yourself. If you are feeling confident in what you are wearing, anyone will be able to see it in your smile. They will also notice the way you walk and hold yourself when you feel good about your outfit.

Again, can you be sexy and decent at the same time? Yes. You can be modest yet still maintain your sultry sex appeal. In fact, it’s possible for a decently dressed woman to be even more sensual than women who dress in clothes that are revealing or provocative.

Photo by Michael Dam on Unsplash

You see, sexiness is not dependent upon the garments being worn. It’s not in the fabric, and neither is it in the way they’re cut. Sexiness isn’t in your cleavage or your long legs. It isn’t in the way you walk or talk either. Sexiness is usually found in things external to a woman. Sexiness comes from within, and it’s revealed through her demeanor, her body language, and her voice tone.

Sexiness is manifested best when you embrace your femininity instead of dressing whorishly or acting like a guy.

Your sex appeal is determined by how you carry yourself—by the way you move your body and by the way, you look into a man's eyes as you talk to him (and even when you don’t). When you bring out your beauty from within you, it will show outwardly without any effort at all—even while wearing clothes that aren't revealing.

Being sexy and decent is a matter of balance. Being sexy by itself is not a bad thing, but can be seen as immoral by some. Decency, on the other hand, is often associated with being dull and conservative. However, there are ways to make being both sexy and decent work for you in a world where women are still fighting for their rights. The key is to find the right balance between your inner and outer self; to find a balance between showing off your own feminine power without stepping out of bounds into immodesty.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Sexiness can be found in many different ways. You can be sexy by dressing up nicely and looking presentable. You can also be sexy through your style or attitude—your body language, eye contact, how you sit or stand, how you carry yourself, the way you speak to others, etc. There are certain things that you should avoid when dressing up. Some opinions are that— if your clothes are revealing too much skin or showing your breasts or butt crack—you’re probably not being sexy in a good way.

Regardless of your dress code at work or school, it is important to maintain professionalism.