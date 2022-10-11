Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer Little

American reality television star, model, businesswoman, socialite, and online personality Kylie Kristen Jenner was born on the 17th of August 1997, in Los Angeles, California.

Caitlyn Jenner (previously Bruce Jenner), who won the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics, and TV personality Kris Jenner are her parents. She shares her family tree with one elder half-brother, Rob, and three older half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian. Kendall is her elder sister. Kendall too.

On Caitlyn's side, Burt, Brandon, and Brody Jenner are three older half-brothers, while Casey Jenner is an older half-sister. As a cheerleader and student, Jenner attended Sierra Canyon School.

At the age of 14, Jenner started a modeling career.

Jenner comes from a family of business owners. In February 2016, she and her sister Kendall worked with the apparel company PacSun to produce the "Kendall & Kylie" clothing collection when Kylie was 14 years old in 2012. The Jenner sisters were included in Time magazine's 2017 list of the most influential teenagers in the world due to their significant effect on social media among teenagers. She is one of the most followed Instagram users, having more than 370 million followers.

Since 2007, she has appeared as a cast member on the reality television program Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!

She is the founder and owner of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Under the moniker Kylie Lip Kits launched her own line of cosmetics in 2015. In 2016, Kylie Cosmetics was added to the name.

She developed a smartphone app that rapidly became the most popular in the iTunes App Store.

Jenner was the youngest individual to be included on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list when she appeared on it in 2014 and 2015.

Today, Kylie Jenner is a proud mum of two beautiful kids.

