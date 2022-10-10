Beyoncé: Have A Glimpse of Queen Bey's World

Mason Poole, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone knows Beyonce. Well, not everyone, but so many people do. For those who don't know, this is for you.

Houston, Texas, is where the Queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, was born. Mathew Knowles, her father, was practically in charge of Destiny's Child when it was still a thing.

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams made up Destiny's Child, which was founded in 1990 in Houston, Texas. LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were former participants.

They claimed that the group was unfair to them because Beyoncé's father had control over it, so they felt Beyoncé and Rowland were receiving more attention, and so they got booted out.

However, Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin were discovered as two new members. But Franklin left the group after a few months because she missed her home.

The girls'1999 single "Jumpin' Jumpin'," which was taken from the album "The Writing's On The Wall," sold more than 8 million copies globally. In addition to numerous other honors, Destiny's Child has won two Grammys.

Back to Queen Bey's family, so many people didn't know that their glimmering costumes were created by her mother, Tina Knowles. Solange, her sister, is also a singer.

In fact, I must confess that Queen Bey hails from a home filled with talent and skills.

Beyoncé's fortitude and tenacity are her secret weapons. She is fiercely independent and makes an effort to surround herself with powerful and able individuals. With a career spanning more than two decades, Beyoncé has established her place among the most powerful women in the world.

The Texas-born diva has demonstrated time and time again that she has what it takes to carve out a niche for herself in the fickle music business, from her early days in Destiny's Child to her current status as a supernova solo artist and mother of three.

Beyoncé had long kept her personal affairs hidden, but when she started dating Jay-Z, everything changed. After getting married in 2008, she was more forthcoming about her relationship with the hip-hop mogul.

Twins Sir Carter and Rumi were born in 2017, after the couple's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in 2012. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are estimated to be worth over $1 billion collectively.

In 2018, Queen Bey literally dropped an album out of the blue. She unexpectedly dropped Homecoming: The Live Album on Netflix and Spotify at 12 a.m. (EST) on April 17. And some fans began referring to her as a mysterious fan.