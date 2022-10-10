Beyoncé: Have A Glimpse of Queen Bey's World

Amarachi Ezeudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWXNO_0iTMiaVC00
Mason Poole, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone knows Beyonce. Well, not everyone, but so many people do. For those who don't know, this is for you.

Houston, Texas, is where the Queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, was born. Mathew Knowles, her father, was practically in charge of Destiny's Child when it was still a thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGyNZ_0iTMiaVC00
Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams made up Destiny's Child, which was founded in 1990 in Houston, Texas. LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were former participants.

They claimed that the group was unfair to them because Beyoncé's father had control over it, so they felt Beyoncé and Rowland were receiving more attention, and so they got booted out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXwXc_0iTMiaVC00
Rocbeyonce, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

However, Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin were discovered as two new members. But Franklin left the group after a few months because she missed her home.

The girls'1999 single "Jumpin' Jumpin'," which was taken from the album "The Writing's On The Wall," sold more than 8 million copies globally. In addition to numerous other honors, Destiny's Child has won two Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXTHi_0iTMiaVC00
Jingjing Cheng, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Back to Queen Bey's family, so many people didn't know that their glimmering costumes were created by her mother, Tina Knowles. Solange, her sister, is also a singer.

In fact, I must confess that Queen Bey hails from a home filled with talent and skills.

Beyoncé's fortitude and tenacity are her secret weapons. She is fiercely independent and makes an effort to surround herself with powerful and able individuals. With a career spanning more than two decades, Beyoncé has established her place among the most powerful women in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSIxr_0iTMiaVC00
Sashimomura, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The Texas-born diva has demonstrated time and time again that she has what it takes to carve out a niche for herself in the fickle music business, from her early days in Destiny's Child to her current status as a supernova solo artist and mother of three.

Beyoncé had long kept her personal affairs hidden, but when she started dating Jay-Z, everything changed. After getting married in 2008, she was more forthcoming about her relationship with the hip-hop mogul.

Twins Sir Carter and Rumi were born in 2017, after the couple's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in 2012. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are estimated to be worth over $1 billion collectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVrlx_0iTMiaVC00
Donna Lou Morgan, U.S. Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2018, Queen Bey literally dropped an album out of the blue. She unexpectedly dropped Homecoming: The Live Album on Netflix and Spotify at 12 a.m. (EST) on April 17. And some fans began referring to her as a mysterious fan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 32

Published by

I'm a seasoned writer. I bring relevant news ranging from entertainment to politics, down to health. I'll make your reading time worth it. I am also a freelance writer for some news publications. Widen your horizon by being on the know.

N/A
1010 followers

More from Amarachi Ezeudu

Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democratic Party, Denounces It as 'elitist Cabal'

Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Tulsi Gabbard who is a 2020 Presidential candidate and Former Congresswoman, has left Democratic Party and has denounced it as an elitist cabal. In a recent tweet she made, she said' "

Read full story
28 comments

"Sexy Dressing" Is Not The Absence of Modesty

The word “sexy” is often used to describe a woman who is wearing revealing clothing. But do you have to dress in a way that makes you uncomfortable in order to be sexy? No way! A woman can be sexy and decent at the same time.

Read full story

My Most Valuable Players in The World of Football

Bigmatbasket, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons,Анна Нэсси, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, Светлана Бекетова, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer Little

Marc Zapanta, CC BY 3.0, Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan), CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons,. American reality television star, model, businesswoman, socialite, and online personality Kylie Kristen Jenner was born on the 17th of August 1997, in Los Angeles, California.

Read full story
7 comments

Elon Musk Warns About Another Extinction-Level Event: 'it's Just a Matter of Time'

Elon Musk is warning people to get mentally ready for the world to end. Elon Musk’s vision for Mars is not just to make it habitable; he wants it to be a vibrant, thriving planet with bustling cities and an abundance of resources.

Read full story
477 comments

A High-value Person Is Open To Self Development

You’ve got all it takes. Do you want to be that person that commands respect? A person of high value that people can’t afford to lose. These five tips will go a long way. But one thing you must always know is that.

Read full story

The Woman Called "Hillary Diane Clinton".

October 26, 1947, saw the birth of Hillary Diane Clinton. She is an American diplomat, politician, and former lawyer. In 1975, she married future President Bill Clinton, whom she had met while attending Yale Law School. From 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, Clinton served as the first lady of Arkansas.

Read full story
41 comments

Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy. And we're going to talk about abuse, and how it can happen in so many different ways—and how we can stop it. We'll be talking about how you can break up with someone who doesn't treat you right, and we'll be talking about ways we can all work together to make sure everyone has good self-esteem and feels like they are worthy of love.

Read full story
2 comments

Dealing with a Cheating Boyfriend

When you find out your boyfriend's been cheating on you, it can be hard to know how to handle the situation. You might feel like you're going crazy and that you'll never be able to trust anyone again.

Read full story
9 comments

Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.

Read full story
6 comments

Era Of Donald Trump

The previous president of the United States of America was Donald Trump. In a surprising upset against the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump was elected to office on November 8, 2016. He won the Electoral College vote by winning 304 votes compared to 227 for Hillary Clinton. He served as the President of the United States from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.

Read full story
94 comments

Mental Health: In The Dating Game...

Is it how you experience being held by a partner? Is it that when they text you, your heart beats more quickly? Is it the way you look forward to seeing them after a long day of being apart? Would you believe me if I said that love isn't simply about those things? What if I told you that love also involves kindness and respect? We all understand how it feels to be in love, but not everyone understands what it really means. What exactly does being in love entail? It implies that you will always be polite and respectful to your companion. You'll constantly check in on them to see how they're doing. It implies that even if their objectives and aspirations diverge from your own, you will still support them. It's crucial to keep in mind that partnerships need effort! But that's not the only way you can look at it. You must put in the effort if you want your relationship to last. Because they demand communication, honesty, respect, and trust, relationships may be challenging. Because they provide you with so much delight, relationships are worth fighting for! Love is the ability to speak up and end a relationship when things aren't working out. Love is understanding that you are deserving of respect and decent treatment from someone who loves you and values you. Love isn't an emotion. Love is a deed. Nobody should ever try to convince you that love is unhealthy. We are told that we need someone to affirm us, either physically, verbally, or physically via their actions. Yet, all of those things are fleeting. What occurs when they leave? "Are we still valuable then?"

Read full story

Self-Love As A Daily Therapy

It becomes obvious why we need to refuel our energy each day if you think of your body as an energy source. Many of us behave robotically. We let the tank run dry and then anticipate still being forgiving, perseverant, and considerate of other people. Have you ever experienced back pain after stooping to help someone else? Despite the fact that it might not hurt physically, consistently putting your needs last has a negative effect on your general wellbeing because it causes emotional suffering. Instead, give attention to caring for yourself!

Read full story

An Icon: Queen Elizabeth II

The longest-reigning monarch in British history is Queen Elizabeth II. She has been in power for 70 years, during which she has presided over many remarkable societal and global changes. She saw both war and peace; economic expansion and contraction; technological advancements; and cultural transformations. from the development of computers and the internet to the demise of communism and apartheid. Additionally, she is one of just two female monarchs who have received a direct crown (the other being Queen Victoria).

Read full story

Love is Beautiful

Hi ladies, We all know how hard it is to figure out if a guy likes a lady. Guys are not always forthcoming with their feelings, and then there are all kinds of ways to tell if a guy likes you. There's no way around it — guessing with guys would seem like a fool's errand. But what about when you're already dating him — and he only shows up for dates because he has nothing better to do? What about when all the texting and phone calls have stopped? Or worse yet, when he ignores every single one of your attempts at communication through social media.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Talk on High Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem

Self-confidence is a belief in one's ability to organize and carry out the actions necessary to manage future situations. People with high level of self-confidence are likely to feel good about themselves and be able to enjoy life. They rarely experience fear and anxiety; they are able to accept, adapt to, and learn from any situation in life.

Read full story

Do You Believe in Destiny or Free Will?

Destiny versus free will is a concept that has long been lost in the shadows of the imagination. People like us live our lives with an illusion of control over the universe, and we believe it when we say we can change it for the good, or at least make some small changes to prevent it from doing irreversible damage. It’s a lie and they all know it, but no one can deny it because people are born with the capacity to do so, just not as often as others. In reality, it’s all a matter of perspective. The world is bigger than our minds, bigger than even ourselves, and it’s full of things that defy rational thought. It’s impossible for any human being to understand why this happens, why something is happening, or how it happened. But sometimes, things happen for a reason. Sometimes, it happens without our permission, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. So then what happens if a person has free will? Does it mean they have the ability to change their fate? Does it mean they were given a choice? If that’s true, would it be worth it? Would their actions have consequences? What if they didn’t make the right choices? And if so, what if the consequences aren’t worth living through? You don’t get to choose the outcome of an action. You simply act upon whatever decision comes up next. That’s why people go into space, why they study astrophysics. They look for things beyond us. They find out what makes the stars shine and whether there’s anything else beyond us.

Read full story
17 comments

Wrong Relationship Signal

Relationships are "work". They don’t just happen, they take effort and a concerted attempt on both sides to make them work. But when one side is putting in more than the other, whether it’s you or your partner, it doesn’t work.

Read full story

Introduction To Drop-shipping

Many think that doing dropshipping is very complicated; delivery, collection, English level, etc., well I won't agree any less. Dropshipping is a low-cost foreign trade entrepreneurship option. Today, let’s talk about the process of Dropshipping and making money.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy