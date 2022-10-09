A High-value Person Is Open To Self Development

You’ve got all it takes.

Do you want to be that person that commands respect? A person of high value that people can’t afford to lose.

If so, read on.

These five tips will go a long way. But one thing you must always know is that

To “Be”, you must first BELIEVE.

1). Be Assertive & Kind:

This means you can be soft with your words and also in your actions. You need to be kind and polite but be firm and assertive when the need arises. You can maintain elegance and spread positivity. People are more likely to resonate with your vibration and will always love to be around you.

2). Practice self-love:

Practicing self-love can look like different things for different people, but take good care of yourself. Once you truly love yourself, it will radiate from everything you do, and people will start loving you.

Self-love can look like setting healthy boundaries and making sure to enforce them. Self-love can also look like having a me-time or taking yourself out.

3). Have standards:

Do you know those deal breakers you cannot put up with that are personal to you? Well, write them down. Try to stick to them and refuse to settle. Avoid being desperate for anything.

4) Have a life. Get hobbies. Get productive:

Don’t pretend to be busy but actually get busy, explore life, and do things that you’re passionate about, things that make you happy. You will glow and it will attract people to you. That way, you don’t over-give your attention and it will seem more intriguing.

5) Upgrade physically, financially, and emotionally:

As a high-value person, you can work towards being healthy and fit. Exercise and eat well.

Financially, you can work towards being able to provide for yourself, have multiple streams of income, and work towards investments and acquiring assets. A high-value person can be a goal-getter.

Emotionally, you can work towards knowing how to control, process, and express yourself and how you can quickly move on from negative emotions. You can learn when to put emotion aside and think logically.