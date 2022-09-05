Wrong Relationship Signal

Photo by Mateus

Relationships are "work". They don’t just happen, they take effort and a concerted attempt on both sides to make them work. But when one side is putting in more than the other, whether it’s you or your partner, it doesn’t work.

Take some time to think about what your partner does for you and why you decided to be with him in the first place. Is he honest? Does he make you feel good about yourself? Does he do anything that would make him a good partner? You can even ask your friends what they like about him so you can get a better perspective on how others view him. If they have nothing positive to say, then maybe it’s time to move on.

As you put in so much work to make it work, you have to constantly remember that you’re completely responsible for your self-esteem and any issues that might arise. There are many factors that play into low self-esteem. However, there may be things that you aren’t doing for yourself that could help improve your esteem.

Ultimately, no matter how many people tell you that he’s “the one,” if you’re not satisfied with your relationship, then it’s never going to work out. To be happy in a relationship, both partners need to be happy and feel like they’re getting their needs met. If either of you isn’t, then the relationship isn't worth it.

Relationships with emotionally abusive men can cause low self-esteem.

You might have a hard time recognizing emotional abuse at first, especially if you’re used to tolerating mistreatment. And emotional abuse can be just as damaging as physical abuse — sometimes even more so.

Here are some signs of an emotionally abusive relationship:

He puts you down and makes you feel bad about yourself. Emotional abusers often shower their victims with praise between outbursts, in hopes that the good times will minimize the bad.

He’s extremely jealous and possessive, which culminates in him monitoring your whereabouts, whom you talk to, and what you wear. This behavior is a form of control.

He wants to know who you talk to and where you go, but he doesn’t want to share information about his whereabouts with you. He gives minimal details about his schedule or changes plans without checking with you first.

He accuses you of having an affair or is otherwise distrustful without cause.

He threatens violence or harm toward others or pets as a way of manipulating and controlling you.

Sometimes too, when a woman has low self-esteem, she can become the target of an abusive relationship. It is very important you work on yourself, and develop yourself to the point where you can set real boundaries and standard for yourself.