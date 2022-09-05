Introduction To Drop-shipping

Amarachi Ezeudu

Many think that doing dropshipping is very complicated; delivery, collection, English level, etc., well I won't agree any less.

Photo by RODNAE Productions
Photo by RODNAE Productions

Dropshipping is a low-cost foreign trade entrepreneurship option. Today, let’s talk about the process of Dropshipping and making money.

Just like any other business, you actually build your own trade and then promote it. When a customer comes to your website to place an order, you in turn can place an order on the wholesalers’ websites such as Aliexpress, or eBay, and let the seller take care of the delivery or shipment. The difference in price (the price your customer paid you for the goods minus the actual price of the goods) is the drop shipper’s profit.

Do not underestimate this model, the price difference of many products is very profitable. You may ask, what should I prepare for Dropshipping?

1. First of all, you have a strong desire, which is the desire to succeed. Persistence is also necessary; not three days of fishing and two days of drying the net.

2. You have a computer + stable internet speed, I think this is not a problem for most people now.

3. Product selection. Good products are of course the basis for success. Nowadays, a large number of good products and novel products appear every year. If you want to make money quickly, then you need to be more sensitive.

4. Marketing promotion, you must have a promotion area that you are good at, whether it is Google SEO, Google AdWords, Facebook ads, Instagram, etc. If you don’t have any promotion experience before opening your store, I suggest understanding and learning first, otherwise, it is easy to look back and be frustrated. You end up giving up.

Dropshipping detailed process

First of all, you need to find products that is in demand. In fact, choosing products is a relatively difficult thing. Of course, we are not blindly choosing. You can use Google Trends, Amazon, AliExpress, etc., to find the products you want to sell.

For website construction, for newbies, you can use Shopify to build it directly, and Ecwid too. You can turn to your payment gateways like Paypal, Stripe. For the Shopify store, you can upload products directly (you can use free oberlo to directly collect AliExpress products, which saves a lot of time), and bind the payment too. The method is very convenient, basically, you only need to focus on marketing. Of course, the minimum monthly rent for Shopify is $29 per month. If you have a small budget, you can use WordPress to build a dropshipping website.

Marketing promotion is actually the top priority. The phase of marketing promotion is actually the most difficult. Few people can master this skill well. There are currently many ways to attract potential customers to your Shopify websites: Facebook ads, Google ads, Google SEO, Instagram, Pinterest, etc., when every piece is done, there is a very large amount of traffic.

In the Shopify store after-sales area, if you are doing dropshipping, there are customers who may apply for a refund for one reason or the other. You on your own part can apply for a refund at the AliExpress backstage without much trouble.

Here are some common problems with dropshipping

1. What is the initial investment?

Many people think that it takes a lot of money to do dropshipping in the early stage. In fact, this is not the case. You need little or no money to start this business.

2. Can you make a lot of money?

With every successful sale, you make a profit after deducting the product total costs and other expenses incurred from the product price you set on your website.

It is actually an entrepreneurial model, and it is no different from traditional sellers on Amazon, AliExpress, and other platforms.

3. Will customers place orders?

Does anyone worry that customers are stupid and won’t go to AliExpress to find products at the original price? In fact, there is really no need to worry about this. AliExpress is not a mainstream shopping platform in the European, American, and African markets. Many consumers have not placed an order on AliExpress, so there is nothing to be scared about.

4. Will the product package show the AliExpress price?

When you place an order on AliExpress, you need to leave a message with the seller; for instance, you can say that you bought it for a friend so they shouldn’t include their store link information, or just leave a message saying that you are doing drop-shipping and so they shouldn’t put any relevant information.

Don’t worry, AliExpress sellers will definitely understand in seconds, because there are already many foreigners who are also doing dropshipping, and AliExpress sellers also know a win-win situation.

