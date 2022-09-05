Increase Your Earnings Writing Online

Photo by Ivan Samkov

Are you looking for a good side hustle that will richly pay you for your efforts? I really want you to earn more money after reading this article.

Here are some websites that can do that if your articles are approved and published.

1. Longreads: is dedicated to helping people find and share the best long-form nonfiction storytelling on the web. They publish essays, reading lists, interviews, and in-depth investigative reporting.

They accept content between 800 and 6000 words, which greatly depends on the category they belong to. They pay between $250 and $1,500 per article.

2. Cracked: They accept general blog posts but majorly in humor. You can expect to be paid between $100 to $200 per article depending on the category or type of article.

3. The Travel Writer’s Life: They are looking for articles on how to write, take pictures, travel or pay for travel by other means.

They pay between $50 and $200, depending on the nature of the writing.

4. Listverse: It was founded in 2009 as the internet’s original Top 10 site. Their lists intrigue and educate with topics covering the most fascinating and rare gems of human knowledge. And it is arguably the best authority on the web when it comes to listings with over 15 million monthly readers.

They find a unique list of 10 items (at least 1500 words), accept the list, and pay $100.

5. Greatist: This is a blog that talks honestly about mental health, sexual health, relationships, race, and gender — with empathy and inclusivity at the forefront of everything we do.

They usually accept articles ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 words and they pay at least $ 125 for each article accepted.

What are you waiting for? Try them out now!