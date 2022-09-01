The Power of Positive Affirmations and Being Courageous

Here is what you don’t know

You have to be courageous enough to face your fears.

Professing a strong positive affirmation, and being courageous doesn’t mean you won’t have fears here and there, but rather, you must summon the courage and face them at all times.

Is that voice telling you that you can’t make it through?

Face it! Do it!

And show that fear that your willpower will always be greater.

And my favorite quote from Napoleon Hill is the fact that;

“Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting.”

Your willpower to win and to excel is so powerful that you can pull down any mountain in your life. When I got the inspiration to open an online school, to enable people to learn skills for maximum earning power, I was so scared of venturing into it and failing, AGAIN!

I tried to shove the idea off, but on a faithful day, a thought came to my mind;

It’s better to do something and fail than to avoid doing it and end up living in regrets for the rest of my life.

At that point, my fear came face to face with courage, and you guessed correctly, my courage crushed it.

Just like magic, I set off, besides, I can’t tell what the outcome is if I don’t try.

Viola! My Online School came alive.

So, here is a reminder; when you’re pushed, and it’s as though all hope is gone, no helping hand coming your way, just remember that if you can stretch your courage a little longer, with a little more faith and hard work, you’ll definitely testify.

You need to constantly remind yourself, that you can do anything.

Whatever you declare, that is what you will achieve.

This may sound cliché, but it still stands true.

To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.

- Anatole France.

Anytime you feel you can’t continue, just remember a past event that you thought will never pass by, or that seemed impossible. I want you to realize that every time challenges come, they may look bigger than the previous ones, but they’ll always be a thing of the past. I went through the worst phase of my life in 2020. I honestly didn’t know I’ll rise above it, but in all those times, you’ll always hear me say, “I’LL EXCEL”.

I had to put in the effort to see that it came through.

A lot of times I didn’t believe it myself because my dear, the situations I had to deal with were overwhelming.

Can I talk about the times I’ll wake up in the middle of the night to cry? Struggle through business debt repayments? As I was finding it hard to break even. Or is it starting up 4 different businesses at different times, and seeing them all crumble?

I also had my fair share, of days I thought life wasn’t worth living anymore. The next day, you have to depend on someone else for shelter, food, and even water, in order to save up for other seeming opportunities.

It’s so funny that before you realize it, days have turned to weeks, weeks to months, and months to a year. But despite all of these, I kept saying to myself, and sometimes to my siblings; “I’LL EXCEL”.

Today, that affirmation holds true, and my life is evidence of this testimony. Having gone through these, I can confidently tell you that most of the impossible challenges we go through in our lives, can only be possible if we really want to overcome them.

I don’t know what you’re going through at the moment but whatever it is, it is not an impossible situation. So, I want you to say this loud and clear;

“I’LL EXCEL!”