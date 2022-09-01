Online Writers

Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

You should already know that writers can make money by writing. You probably have it as a passion but if it’s a full-time job, you should already know that writers have to eat. As a writer, there are plenty of ways to monetize your skills and turn your passion for words into a paycheck.

If you’re interested in making money as a writer, this article is for you. We’ll take a look at the different options available to writers today and help you figure out where you can find the right opportunities for building a career around your love of words.

Keep reading to learn more about how to make money as a writer, no matter what stage of life you’re in or what kind of writing you like doing most.

1. Blogging is a great way to make money as a writer

If you want to make money as a writer, starting a blog is one of your best options. You can monetize your blog with a mixture of advertising, affiliate marketing, and product reviews. A blog also allows you to write about topics you’re passionate about, which is a bonus.

If you want to start a blog, you’ll want to make sure it’s a topic that people want to read. If you want to make money blogging, you also want your blog to make money as well. While it can take some time to build your blog up, it’s worth it. There are plenty of blogging platforms out there, so you have a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing the right one for you. Something like WordPress is perfect for beginners or Blogger.com, but you can also choose a platform like Vocal for a slightly different audience.

2. Editing and proofreading can be lucrative

If you’re skilled at editing or proofreading, consider making money by offering your services online. You can find plenty of editing and proofreading jobs online, including on sites like UpWork, Freelancer, and Fiverr. You can expect to make a pretty good living if you specialize in this field.

There are also plenty of editing and proofreading jobs out there for books, magazines, and websites. If you’re interested in this option, you’ll want to make sure to keep an eye out for job postings. If you’re interested in making money as an editor or proofreader, you’ll want to make sure to follow the AP Style Guide if you’re working in journalism.

If you want to work in publishing, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with things like the Chicago Manual of Style. If you have an English degree, you’re in luck. English majors are always in high demand, and making money as an editor or proofreader is an excellent side hustle.

3. You can make money by writing for businesses

If you have experience in a certain field, you can make money by writing for companies. For instance, if you have a background in marketing or PR, you can write blog posts for companies that need content. These types of websites have a lot of work but can be great for making money as a writer.

While many businesses hire contractors for work like blogging and marketing, you’re most likely to make money writing articles for businesses if you specialize in a certain industry.

4. Freelance writing is another lucrative option

If you want to make money as a writer, freelance writing is another great option. There are plenty of websites out there that hire freelance writers, including major publications. However, you’ll likely need to be an experienced writer to snag a job like this.

You can also find companies that hire freelance writers for marketing or advertising campaigns. If you have a background in PR, you can also make money by pitching PR campaigns for businesses. If you want to make money as a freelance writer, you’ll want to make sure to set up your rates and have a portfolio to show potential clients. Or you can simply build a portfolio and find websites that hire freelance writers in your niche. You don’t have to have experience working for a publication to make money writing for them. You can make money by pitching PR campaigns or writing for businesses in your industry.

Is writing-to-earn worth it?

Final Words

There are plenty of ways to make money as a writer. Starting a blog, freelance writing, editing, and proofreading are just a few. If you want to make money as a writer, you can also build a following on social media platforms like Instagram.

If you want to make money as a writer, the most important thing is to choose a path you enjoy and make sure to follow through with it.

