Write A Business Plan Today

Amarachi Ezeudu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jsAE_0hdF5mPY00
Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash

Have you ever had to go to a place you are not so familiar with? Maybe for an official meeting.

Well, if you haven’t, just imagine you were given no direction, no landmark site, just a destination address, and you’re left to figure yourself out.

So let’s assume further that you’ve never heard of that place, so you don’t even know which direction to take once you step out of your house. Well, the beautiful thing now is that, with the aid of Google Maps, you save yourself so much stress of asking everyone you meet on the road, and also missing your way.

Here is a short narration of my own story, uhmm😏… it’s a bit long (LOL).😀

Sometime in February 2020, as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were asked to close till further notice. My younger sister who was a student at the University, requested we come to her school to pick her up because of the amount of luggage she’ll be carrying back home. I have never driven to her school at that time, so I couldn’t point out exactly how to get there.

But then again, I said to my elder sister, “we can do this with the help of Google Maps.”

On that faithful day, we set off, I was familiar with some places until we got to a certain place. We got confused, so instantly, I brought out my phone and inputted our “Destination”.

And just like that, it was a smooth ride to her school. We applied the same method for our journey back home.

Just Wow! I think some accolades will do just fine.

Ladies and Gentlemen, give it up for Google Map.

On several occasions, I’ve had to go to places I’ve never been before, thanks again to Google Maps. If a tool like Google Map wasn’t available, I bet I’ll end up running in circles, and paying extra, both in terms of Money and of other resources such as Time, Energy, etc.

So, clearly, the importance of a map for a new journey we are about to embark on is very important. The same goes for business. When starting up a business, it is important to draw up a comprehensive BUSINESS PLAN. This will save you the stress and time of starting a business and closing it as a result of inadequate planning.

On this note, we can officially start by stating that, a “Business Plan” is the Map Outline of a Business, or, we can refer to it as a “Business Map Director” as I usually call it.

Why is it that important?

A lot of Businesses are failing today, not because the business idea is bad, or the economy is in recession, but simply because the business was not well planned for.

It’s been stated that 9 out of 10 businesses that fail are a result of avoidable mistakes, and in most cases, they do not have a plan well drafted before the commencement of the business.

It is very easy to overlook the importance of a business plan because successful businesses don’t come out openly to talk about how their business plan contributed immensely to their business success.

A well-written business plan will cover everything your business will stand for or be known for, the products or services you’ll offer your market, who your customers are, the challenges that are most likely to be encountered, and the opportunities available to your business.

Should you choose to trade, the threats to your business, the weakness of your business, and lots more. So yeah! This is the major reason why businesses fail. They fail to identify these, which later comes back to bite them.

Let’s look at Wikipedia’s Definitions of some of the most used terms in this article.

Business: This is the activity of making one’s living, or, making money by producing, or, buying and selling products. Simply put, it is “any activity or enterprise entered into for profit.”

Plan: This is typically any diagram or list of steps with details of timing and resources, used to achieve an objective to do something. It is commonly understood as a temporal set of intended actions through which one expects to achieve a goal. For spatial or planar topologic or topographic sets see map.

Business Plan: This is a formal written document containing the goals of a business, the methods for attaining those goals, and the time frame for the achievement of the goals.

Business proposal: This is a term for a business proposal, a written offer from a seller to a prospective sponsor.

Drafting a business plan sometimes costs little, or nothing, depending on the kind of business you want to venture into.

Some business owners might decide to consult the service of a good Business Plan Writer to put it together, which comes at a fee depending on their bargaining power.

For a small-scale business with fewer technicalities, you might not even spend additional money in writing your business plan, so long as you have some basic knowledge of the business.

While for some businesses such as starting a Sugar Refinery, you will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to cover all there is to cover. This is so essential in order to have a comprehensive business plan for that business.

This kind of business is broad and involves a lot of other organizations, the legal framework, and paperwork to be done are quite broad, and the production and sales procedures involved go far beyond the scope of a small or medium-scale enterprise.

So, basically, these are things that will determine the cost of creating a good Business plan.

By all means, always endeavor to write a business plan for clarity and ultimately for success.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business Plan# Productivity# Plan# Map# Goal

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a seasoned writer. I bring relevant news ranging from entertainment to politics, down to health. I'll make your reading time worth it. I am also a freelance writer for some news publications. Widen your horizon by being on the know.

N/A
298 followers

More from Amarachi Ezeudu

Wrong Relationship Signal

Relationships are "work". They don’t just happen, they take effort and a concerted attempt on both sides to make them work. But when one side is putting in more than the other, whether it’s you or your partner, it doesn’t work.

Read full story

Introduction To Drop-shipping

Many think that doing dropshipping is very complicated; delivery, collection, English level, etc., well I won't agree any less. Dropshipping is a low-cost foreign trade entrepreneurship option. Today, let’s talk about the process of Dropshipping and making money.

Read full story

Opinion: Increase Your Confidence

Low self-confidence prevents you from taking risks and so can be said to be an obstacle to your progress. You can never move forward without taking risks. With few circumstances that can stop you, you will stand out among your peers.

Read full story

Opinion: Hey Girl, He Doesn't Love You.

When a woman has low self-esteem, she will stay in an unhealthy relationship because she thinks she deserves it. No woman deserves to be slapped, punched, or cheated on, but when you have low self-esteem, you tell yourself that these are things you deserve, because you’re not worthy of anything better.

Read full story
7 comments

Increase Your Earnings Writing Online

Are you looking for a good side hustle that will richly pay you for your efforts? I really want you to earn more money after reading this article. Here are some websites that can do that if your articles are approved and published.

Read full story

Ladies, Going On A First Date?

This is for highly feminine women. It is ideal to allow a man to plan the first date but that does not mean that you have to go to any place he chooses. Do not get me wrong, I am not saying he is going to decide on a bad place. Neither am I trying to say that the place he is going to decide on is classless. No! This is not what this article is saying. Although in an actual sense, some of them are not. However, it is about you demanding what you are worth. Moreover, the key sentence here is “What you are worth”.

Read full story

Gender Equality versus Gender Equity

"Why is nature pretty unfair to women?" A lot of times I look around and I feel like the male gender is placed above the female gender no matter how much women try to fight for "gender equality". Sometimes I feel like it’s a concept that would never come to fruition.

Read full story

Nitty Gritty of Skincare

So, we’ve finally entered the era of clean beauty—or at least, we think we have. The FDA hosted its first-ever public hearing on the topic of regulating personal care products. We know that one in eight ingredients in an average product are industrial chemicals, and that the European Union has banned over 1,400 ingredients from personal care products—double the number allowed by the FDA. But what does this mean for your favorite skincare products?

Read full story

Lose Weight.

When you're trying to lose weight, it's easy to become overwhelmed. There are many ways to lose weight. The best way is to exercise. You might be trying different diets and different exercises, but how can you possibly know which one is right for you?

Read full story
8 comments

The Power of Positive Affirmations and Being Courageous

You have to be courageous enough to face your fears. Professing a strong positive affirmation, and being courageous doesn’t mean you won’t have fears here and there, but rather, you must summon the courage and face them at all times.

Read full story

Online Writers

You should already know that writers can make money by writing. You probably have it as a passion but if it’s a full-time job, you should already know that writers have to eat. As a writer, there are plenty of ways to monetize your skills and turn your passion for words into a paycheck.

Read full story

In Pursuit of Business Success

It is the dream of everyone to be successful, what makes one person more successful than another person is still a mystery even up till today. I believe the reason why you’re reading this article is so you can know how you can be successful business-wise; Your pursuit for business success.

Read full story

Boost Your Instagram Followers

Indeed, when we see a Facebook page or an Instagram account, and even Twitter which has several tens of thousands of subscribers and only a few interactions (likes, retweets, or others) per post, it is clear that the quality of the community is low, or it even has none. Some said, and I quote, ‘Disengaged community, says zero visibility.’

Read full story

Perseverance And Smart Work

To be successful, you need to be smart in your own way. Don’t stick to mediocrity, but rather, look for better ways to do something and do it fast. When you look at Mark Zugerberg, Founder of Facebook (now known as Metaverse), a young man who became a Billionaire before clocking 30 years of age, you may say, he’s more privileged, he’s an American, he’s lucky, he had the right resources, bla bla bla. But here is what your friends probably didn’t tell you, achieving success is not entirely by luck, privileges, strength, nationality, gender, etc.

Read full story

Study In Germany

Why you Should Journey to Deutschland for studies. When I decided to pen this experience down, I thought through what I’ll write, mehn! It was filled with so many emotions… I smiled… then I started.

Read full story

Profitable Online Business Ideas

Everything is easy with the internet. You can actually build an online business to work online from home without having to create a physical store. Let’s throw it back to 2020, during the crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. It suddenly forced a number of people to work from home. The truth is opening a business on the internet is one solution at that time. And just like then, it is still worth trying.

Read full story

Hello, Don't Be Shy.

I used to be incredibly shy. It’s not that I didn’t like people, but I was afraid of saying something stupid or embarrassing myself. It took a long time and a lot of work to learn how to manage my shyness, but it was worth it!

Read full story

Websites For online Writers

Many people argue that earning money online is difficult. However, I can categorically tell you that earning money online is a lot easier than you think, but it needs some talent and patience.

Read full story

Opinion: Self-Affirmations At Work

The number of negative thoughts that arise due to stress, fatigue, and failure at work can affect your confidence, mood, and enthusiasm at work. If allowed to continue, this can certainly make you hate your job even more and not be passionate about developing a career in the direction you want. So that that doesn’t happen, try repeating some positive affirmations that can help you overcome negative thoughts or self-sabotage at work.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy