Study In Germany

Why you Should Journey to Deutschland for studies.

Photo by Ingo Joseph

When I decided to pen this experience down, I thought through what I’ll write, mehn! It was filled with so many emotions… I smiled… then I started.

So, just fasten your seat belt and read on.

When I decided I wanted to go abroad for my master’s program, I quickly went online to check for countries that will meet my need both in terms of finance and knowledge, among other things. I went through countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, and so on and so forth, until I stumbled on Germany…

I immediately remembered that my friend once applied to some schools in Germany, although he had suggested to me before that I should look into it, I never took it seriously.

Upon stumbling on it again, I knew on the spot that Germany is where I wanted to go, so I chatted him up to know more.

What are some benefits of Studying in Germany?

There are so many benefits you could enjoy from studying in Germany, ranging from acquiring more knowledge in the German language which is ‘Deutch’ (I believe language wouldn’t be a barrier) to tuition-free schools, and the list is endless.

Germany is a beautiful country with so many tourist locations. Not to mention the conducive learning environment.

Their transportation system is worthy of mention just like it is in other developed countries. There are so many job opportunities over there, and if you have good knowledge of the German language, you’ll be open to more job opportunities.

With a Schengen Visa, you have the opportunity of traveling to most of the other European Union Countries. These countries are known as the Euro Zone because 19 countries out of them use Euro as their official currency. And yes, Germany’s currency is Euro.

So if you love to tour around, you get the opportunity to do that with a Schengen visa. You get to be trained in a well-renowned school. But the major highlight for me is the free tuition available to both their citizens and international students.

Most of their government-owned schools are tuition-free. That leaves you to cater basically for other expenses such as Enrollment fees, Accommodation fees, Transportation fees, student association fees, etc.

You can click on the link below to know more.

www.study-in-germany.de

Even after providing everything that’s required, the German Embassies and Consulates reserve the right to ask for additional documents or the verification of certificates, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when you get a mail to that effect.

And the journey begins…

