Monkeypox In Delaware

There's an increasing report on monkeypox recorded in the US. Some days back some cases were found in Deleware. Researches are ongoing and actions are being taken by the various health departments to see that this orthopoxvirus as seen by the Public health is curbed/eradicated. This is causing some anxiety amongst residents. So, let's talk about this virus and how to protect oneself from getting infected and spreading it.



It’s been noted that this monkeypox virus came into existence based It’s transmission from animals to man. So it is termed a "viral zoonosis". It can now be transmitted from person to person too. This means that an uninfected human can get infected when they come in contact with someone who is infected. By coming in contact, I mean having close contact with their respiratory secretions. From new research findings, a person can get infected too when they come in contact with a contaminated object (more findings are made on a daily basis).



This monkeypox virus has symptoms similar to Smallpox. But unlike smallpox, the symptoms are less severe. This virus can be traced back to Central and West Africa. The report has it that the animal hosts that this virus can be attributed to are rodents like rats and also non-human primates.



The incubation period as rightly noted by WHO ranges from 6 to 13 days but can also be 5 to 21 days. The state of Delaware has as of the 23rd of August 2022 recorded a total of 17 cases which in my opinion pretty high but I believe this will be put to a halt in no time.

Source: Delaware Public

Source: World Health Organization