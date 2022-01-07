Football player on field, text: What's the big deal with sports betting? Mid-Hudson PGRC

Mobile Sports Betting was legalized in New York State last year, and the regulators have been approved to launch as early as this weekend, Saturday January 8, 2022. Access and availability to gambling outlets continue to increase across New York State. For many, gambling is a form of entertainment and causes little to no harm. But there is another side to gambling that often is not discussed.

Problem gambling and gambling disorder affect upwards of 8 million Americans every year (National Council on Problem Gambling). While most who choose to gamble are able to do it responsibly, it is important to understand the risks associated. When there is an increase in access and availability to something, the risk of developing a problem also increases. The New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG) simply defines problem gambling as anytime gambling causes problems in your life. Problem gambling can cause personal, family, relationship, and/or career issues. These can include arguments over money and time spent gambling with loved ones, missing deadlines and being distracted at work, or feeling depressed or anxious because of one’s gambling.

With the launch of mobile sports betting, bettors will have access to wager 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are endless amounts of bets that can be made in a 24-hour period, expanding from simply betting on the outcome of a game to also include in-game bets, point-spreads, the over/under, parlay bets, futures, and many more (The Game Day).

Recent research has estimated that 6-9% of young people and young adults experience problems related to gambling -- a higher rate than among adults (National Center for Responsible Gaming). A concern with mobile sports betting and the technology utilized is that it engages a younger generation of bettors, including individuals who may have never gambled before or at traditional venues for gambling. The potentially endless access to gambling in the palm of a young person’s hand could quickly escalate to be problematic for them and their loved ones.

Unlike substance use disorder, the warning signs of problem gambling and gambling disorder do not always present themselves in a physical way. It is often referred to as the hidden addiction. Warning signs include:

Gambling to escape or avoid worries, frustrations, or disappointments

Neglecting other responsibilities to concentrate on gambling activities

Increasing amounts of money bet in an effort to win back losses

Gambling with money needed for necessary expenses, such as groceries, bills, or medication

Borrowing or relying on others to get out of debt

Feeling desperate, depressed, or having suicidal ideations because of gambling

There is help available for anyone impacted by problem gambling. Problem Gambling Resource Centers (PGRCs) are located in every county and borough across New York State. PGRCs are designed to provide information and access to support to anyone seeking help as a result of problematic gambling. This includes help for the individual betting, for their loved ones who are impacted, as well as community partners seeking to provide support.

For more information on your local PGRC, please visit https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/

References:

National Center for Responsible Gambling. Fact sheet. https://www.icrg.org/sites/default/files/oec/pdfs/ncrg_fact_sheet_gambling_disorders.pdf

National Council on Problem Gambling. FAQ. https://www.ncpgambling.org/help-treatment/faq/