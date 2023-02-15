Human jawbone left by unidentified man at Southern California police station

The incident took place in the city of San Bernardino and it happened around two weeks ago.

There are 18,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the United States and this news is from one of the police stations in Southern California.

The news is that an unidentified appeared at San Bernardino Police Department in Southern California. He left a human jawbone there. Initially, it was thought that those were animal remains and the jawbone.

San Bernardino said in a statement on Facebook,

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter. The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.

The subject then exited the police station and the officers tried to locate him but the man was nowhere to be found. When they checked the stuff that that man brought into the police station, they found out that one of the bones was of a human and it was a jawbone, according to San Bernardino Police Department's Facebook post.

The subject's description is that he is a Hispanic male adult with a full beard and mustache. He seems to be 30 to 35 years old. He is wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

