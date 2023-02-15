Old woman found breathing hours after she was declared dead in New York

The woman was found to be breathing three hours later after she was pronounced dead.

Now, according to a shocking piece of news, an 82-year-old woman was found to be breathing after she was declared dead. She was declared dead at a nursing home in New York and then later she was transferred to a funeral home where she was found breathing, according to the authorities.

Suffolk County police said that she was declared dead on Saturday at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island. The time was 11:15 a.m.

The woman was then transferred to a hospital. The officers at the funeral home said that for privacy and confidentiality reasons, they couldn't comment further on this incident.

According to The Guardian, this New York incident happened after the incident that took place in Iowa more than a month ago. Below is what The Guardian says about the incident in Iowa:

The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral home’s staff members then unzipped the body bag to find the woman alive and gasping for air, the New York Times reported, attributing the information to a citation from the Iowa department of inspections and appeals. The facility staff called 911 and she was returned to hospice care, where she died on 5 January, the Iowa inspection and appeals department said in a report.

