Man arrested after leaving his debit card at gas station during robbery

Authorities said that he broke into a convenience store.

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

A lot of debit cards are stolen or lost and a lot of robberies happen all around the world but this news is different.

A man was arrested in Palm Coast, Florida after he left his debit card at a gas station during a robbery. The authorities said that he stole some items from a convenience store. The funny thing is that he left his debit card behind.

However, in a video posted by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Facebook, the suspect told the officers that he didn't have the intention to steal anything. He left the debit card there so that he could be back and pay later.

Sheriff Rick Staly said,

Great job by Sergeant Parthemore and Deputies Hartley and Fowler on quickly identifying, interviewing, and arresting the suspect who broke into a local gas station. Thankfully they were able to quickly return all of the stolen merchandise back to the store owner. This is exactly why I implemented district policing when I became Sheriff in 2017. With district policing, deputies get to learn their assigned area and the criminals that try to prey on our community.

Sheriff also said that leaving a debit card behind doesn't mean that you didn't commit the crime.

The name of the man is Lantz Kurtz. He was arrested for Armed Burglary of a Dwelling/Structure and Petit Theft – 1st Degree. Then he was transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was then released after posting a $10,000 bond.

