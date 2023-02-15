Allegation of planting fake bomb threat by Michigan teacher to get the day off

He did this to get the day off from school.

There are 886 public schools in Michigan and this news is coming from one of the school

The news is that a Hazel Park Junior High School teacher planted a fake bomb threat so that there could be a day off. He was charged with making intentional threats.

The teacher's name is Paul Jacobs. He is a social studies teacher and he is 40 years old.

A staff member saw a note in Paul Jacobs' classroom and it was a bomb threat. The police arrived on the spot to check the classroom and the surroundings. They found nothing and they started to think that Paul Jacobs in suspicious.

At first, the authorities believed that Jacobs saw the note and he didn't report it but then it was revealed that Jacobs was the one who planted that fake bomb threat so that they could be a day off from school.

The district's superintendent, Amy Kruppe said that their number one priority is the safety of everyone in the educational institutions and they will not tolerate any fake threats and stuff like that that could jeopardize the safety of the students and the staff members.

Amy Kruppe further said,

Kids are scared. Threats that continue to happen in schools are traumatizing for kids… I don’t think you are ever numb to it. Hazel Park Police have taken every case seriously within the schools and that’s wonderful because we are communicating to our community that this is not a joke.

The teacher was arraigned on the 4th of February and he will return to the court on the 28th of February.

