Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary school

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Norovirus is a virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. You can get infected with Norovirus by having direct contact with someone affected by it and having uncleaned and contaminated water and food.

There has been an outbreak of Norovirus at a Legas Vegas elementary school as well and the parents are worried about their kids. The name of the school is Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School.

Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School on Google Maps:

It was confirmed on Thursday by the health authority of Nevada that there were 71 cases of Norovirus at an elementary school. Later in the last month, letters were sent to the parents letting them know about the outbreak.

A parent Edwin San Juan said,

Friday, my daughter came home from school. She said she had a headache. I didn't think anything of it. Then she started throwing up. And then having diarrhea and stuff like that.

Edwin said that he doesn't want to keep his daughter from school but he doesn't want her to get sick either so he sent his daughter back to school after she got healthy.

A woman Susan Holstead who picked up her great-niece on Friday from school also said that she will call the mother of her great-niece to ask her if she knew about this incident and whether she forgot to tell her (Susan Holstead) about this incident.

The health district says, "if you're exposed to norovirus, symptoms can start within 12 to 48 hours. Common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. A fever, headache, and body aches can be associated. Most people recover within one to three days."

The health district also confirms that an investigation is underway.