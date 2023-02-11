The lawmaker in Tennessee was told to look for a new career after wearing a traditional West African garment

Amanda Michelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFbbw_0kju5VOF00
Photo byTânia MousinhoonUnsplash

West African people wear a special garment known as Dashiki. It is a colorful garment and is very common in Kenya and Tanzania.

A piece of news circulating states that a lawmaker in Tennessee was told to explore a new career because he was wearing a Dashiki. The lawmaker's name is Justin J. Pearson and he tweeted about this incident in the following words,

We literally just got on the State House floor and already a white supremacist has attacked my wearing of my Dashiki. Resistance and subversion to the status quo ought to make some people uncomfortable. Thank you to every Black Ancestor who made this opportunity possible!

Tennessee House Republicans replied to this tweet by Justin J. Pearson.

On the same day, a lawmaker told the importance of the dress code and also said that wearing a tie and jacket honors the legacy of the late Speaker Pro Tempore Lois DeBerry.

David Hawk, a Tennessee State Representative told that one night he got into the general assembly on two wheels and he wasn't wearing a tie. He said that that's when the late Speaker Pro Tempore Lois DeBerry told him that he can't walk into the building without wearing a tie. Another Tennessee State Representative, Karen Camper didn't agree with what David Hawk said.

Below was the statement by a spokesperson for Speaker Cameron Sexton.

During her historic tenure in the General Assembly, the late Lois DeBerry established a precedent for attire that remains in place today; men must wear a coat and a tie if they wish to be recognized in committee or on the House floor. Ms. DeBerry would frequently address members violating this precedent and remind them of the requirement. The speaker will continue to follow the precedent and the path established by Ms. DeBerry to honor her and her incredible legacy within our legislative body.

However, Pearson said that using DeBerry's legacy in this situation is not appropriate. He called it immoral and wrong. He also said that this whole incident shows how the Republican party is legislating.

Let's know what are your thoughts about this whole incident.

# Dashiki# Tennessee# Nashville# Dress code# Justin J Pearson

