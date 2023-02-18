Q&A with Pennsylvania Author Kylen S. Barron

(Sponsored Content)

Kylen S. Barron is a writer whose passion for storytelling has taken her on a remarkable journey. Raised in Philadelphia, PA, and Cottageville, SC, she honed her skills through years of managing her children's acting careers, coaching them through countless scripts and auditions, and achieving SAG/AFTRA status in many principal roles. Her work in the entertainment industry brought her in close contact with pioneering directors and actors from national, regional commercials to featured films, where she developed a deep appreciation for the art of narrative.

As a retired Executive Director of AMarriage Entertainment, LLC, a recording studio that she owned and operated with her two sons, Jaret and Jordyn, [Author's Name] was inspired by her children's script writing and her work in organizing local concert venues. Encouraged by her publicist, she embarked on a lifelong passion for publishing her non-fiction book, "Unspoken-Truth From A Buried Past & I Think Differently Trilogy – A trilogy on one family’s journey with Autism." The book is a heartfelt account of her family's struggles and triumphs with autism, and it showcases Kylen's gift for weaving together a powerful and thought-provoking narrative.

Through her work, Kylen S. Barron is dedicated to inspiring others and shining a light on important issues. Her writing is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to connect people across different backgrounds and experiences.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

A brother, our mother’s son, whom no one outside of only two people in the world ever knew existed. In 2014, 5-years after her passing, he would found a family/siblings through the Ancestry DNA platform while preparing for a wedding he would participate in, taking place in the United Kingdom (Scotland). This epic finding of who he is and finding his family would have him locate me through the Facebook platform for verification of whom the woman named through his DNA on his tree, as his biological mother through “Ancestry” is. His find would eventually lead him directly to my front door with many unanswered questions that none of her surviving adult children could ever knowingly answer. She and her first husband would be the only two people who would ever know her secret, which would eventually take her life down a spiraling, very dark path throughout the remainder of her life. Unattached emotionally from the five children she would subsequently have within her second marriage, she would live her life since 1957 in emotional exile, taking with her, her “Unspoken Truth from A Buried Past” to her grave, and no one could ever answer the one non-stop nagging question “Why” until five years after her death. Two years after our brother found us, I had the pleasure of meeting her first husband for the first time in the summer of 2016. He would give me 17 hours of his very detailed description of the son he believed to be his child. He would speak about his young wife and who my mother was, and what would eventually drive her, eventually ending their marriage. He passed away in October 2018 at the age of 92.

How much of the book is realistic?

“Unspoken Truth from A Buried Past” is a Nonfiction- Memoir- All of it is real.

What are your current projects?

I have currently completed a children’s/Adolescent trilogy titled: “I Think Differently,” which has also been co-authored by my autistic grandson Journey-affectionately named “JAB,” and is available now everywhere, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

Since the age of twelve, I was constantly told by family & friends, “You will be a writer someday.” I was always inspired by the thought of writing but never took it seriously until the day I felt I needed to.

Do you have to travel much concerning your book(s)?

Yes, at my age, I find myself traveling quite a bit for either book-signings, promotions, virtual interviews, and podcast interviews with no end in sight. I love it because this keeps me moving and keeps me young, I believe.

Who designed the covers?

I designed my own covers. Each one beginning with my own thought process of how I wanted to present myself to the world and working with my illustrators until they got each and every detail I wanted to be presented accurately for the unveiling of each presentation.

What were the challenges (research, literary, psychological, and logistical) in bringing it to life?

Writing is an art and a talent. There are always challenges that come with this territory. Like anything else in life, It is definitely hard work when it comes to research, the literary content one wants to share with the universe, the psychology behind the writing, regardless of genre, and the logistical balance of it all that could possibly bring one’s work to life. It’s always about balancing and believing in yourself and all that comes with this particular territory. It depends on how serious you are and how deep your passion goes regarding this lifestyle to be able to put the necessary work in that will either make you or break you as a writer/author. Either you’re successful at it, or you are not. It all depends on how deep your passion truly is.

Do you like audiobooks, physical books, or e-books better? Why?

I like them all, to be honest, but I prefer audio most times because I am constantly on the go, either in my car, plane, or train; I can sit back and listen to a great story during my journey.

If you have pictures on your writing desk, who/what are they of?

There will always be pictures of my three favorite people in this whole world. My grandchildren Journey, Jade & Justice. They’re always there to inspire me every waking moment. I am blessed to still be here and to be able to enjoy my life with them as my grandmother did with her 21 grandchildren.

What is your favorite cover out of all your books? Why is it your favorite?

My fourth book out of the “I Think Differently” series, “I am me, I Am Proud To Be Me,” The cover is amazing, along with every review that came with presenting the cover before its release. The colors are absolutely outstanding, and it presents “JAB” as an adolescent, now a teenager, as he presents himself to the world.

How can readers discover more about you and your work?

You can find me at www.kylensbarron.com or google me: Kylen S. Barron

Kylen's books can be purchased on Amazon

