Q&A With Author Thomas LeBrun

Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

Thomas LeBrun and his book, Sticks and Stones: A Cameron Stone Action Thriller

Thomas LeBrun is a seasoned Close Protection Specialist who has dedicated over 40 years of his life to protecting high-profile celebrities such as Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston. His multi-award-winning book, Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, provides a captivating account of his exciting experiences throughout his career.

While currently residing in the Northeast, Thomas spends his time reading, writing, and staying physically and mentally fit. He has traveled to 45 countries, where he has encountered unique challenges, undertaken fascinating projects, and enjoyed incredible adventures. To enhance his situational and protective awareness skills, he continually trains in the Martial and Defensive arts world and studies Anti-Terrorist subject matter and Maritime Security.

Thomas discovered that people appreciate his writing style, which blends life experiences with fictional storytelling. His passion for writing led him to publish an action-packed thriller, Sticks and Stones, which quickly rose to become a #1 International Best Seller and was even featured on television.

Thomas hopes to inspire people, especially younger generations, to cultivate a love for reading and keep them on the edge of their seats with his captivating writing. Through his writing, he aims to give voice to his exciting book ideas that have been brewing in his mind for years.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

My first fiction book was based on a life in the field of being a protector. It would be interesting to write an action thriller loosely based on real-life events using fictional characters.

Do you have a specific writing style?

Creating a backstory or origin first so the reader can understand where each character came from and why they are either the good guy or the evil counterpart. I attempt to bring each character to life so the reader can get to know them. Does this, in turn, create the question are these characters real?

How did you come up with the title?

“Sticks and Stones” is a theme that everyone can relate to. Plus, the main character in the book is Cameron Stone. I will use his last name in all subsequent titles.

How much of the book is realistic?

Mmmmm can’t give this away too much, but let’s say greater than 25%

Are experiences based on someone you know, or events in your own life?

Many experiences are loosely based on my life and one other that will remain nameless

If you had to choose, which writer would you consider a mentor?

Barry Eisler, Great action!!!

What book are you reading now?

Mark Greaney- “Armored”

What are your current projects?

My current projects include the sequel to “Sticks and Stones”: A Cameron Stone Action Thriller

Called “Stone Cold”

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

I have experienced and am still active in many ongoing global adventures, and many friends kept telling me to write a book about my experiences. What did I know about writing, well before you know it, I started my autobiography named “Hiding in Plain Sight,” My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities? Then I wrote my first fiction, Sticks and Stones, which achieved #1 International Bestseller and a co-author in another book “ Elite Martial Artists in America; Secret to Life, Leadership, and Business, which hit #1 a few weeks ago

Is there anything you find particularly challenging in your writing?

Yes, keeping my readers engaged. Creating a story that is hard to put down and then wanting more.

What was the hardest part of writing your book?

The hardest part is the ability to begin writing a story

Do you ever experience writer's block?

Yes often!!

