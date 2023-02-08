Q&A With Author And UFO Expert Tony Topping

(Sponsored Content)

I, Alien by Tony Topping Photo by BookBuzz

Tony Topping is a ITV This Morning Contributor. E4 Tattoo Fixers producers gave me a tattoo for the unusual life I have led, contributing to BBC News various radio shows across the globe writing for Australian Paranormal Magazine Oddities, Outer Limits, and French magazine OVNI and Italian Magazine. He is also the author of I, Aliens: Memoirs of a UFO Spy.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

I lost my mother to dementia in 2018, at the same time I lost the house I lived in and had to have hernia surgery all in the same year, coupled with a house move, I would look at my journals of events with the UFOs and realised they were actually part of a wider operation I was an asset of, I was about to put them in the bin…glad I did not.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

Set against a background of childhood criminal neglect and abuse, coupled with MKULTRA operations on me, it is the story of the human spirit conquering against extreme diversity and playing my part in an extraordinary operation involving aliens from other worlds.

How much of the book is realistic?

It is based on actual events and has had to be written as fiction to protect the innocent.

Are experiences based on someone you know, or events in your own life?

The experiences are based on my own life from childhood to Close Encounters and being a paranormal intelligence asset, in an operation featured in the book I call SCOVS, Special Contact Operation Very See. Note the film Tenet has people from the future walking backwards as if in reverse time. With SCOVS agency past and future operate in real time, information can be sent in real time from one galaxy to another, for example a JPEG file. The concept is wild.

If you had to choose, which writer would you consider a mentor?

I have more than one, Eric Van Lustbader, Lee Child and JRR Tolkien. To pick one would be Lee Child.

Is there anything you find particularly challenging in your writing?

Pushing the creative envelope with the illustrations of the ET that I have witnessed, until it was at a level of personal perfection took hours. A battle against PTSD and the head fog it causes means it was a real struggle to write, I nearly walked away glad I did not. It is Iconic.

Have you ever hated something you wrote?

The book has been rewritten and edited multiple times there are four versions of the cover done until I got it right. The initial chapter began as me speaking to a retired spy in a café about my encounters. It did not work.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Push the creative to the max, do it again and again desire perfection with it like a Gold Medal winner, the benefits of pushing through barriers to creativity are tremendous. Make sure your writing is an art form, my book has a number of illustrations as ET contact sagas go I had to reinvent the wheel for example:

female ET and UFO over the Marine Lake Photo by Tony Topping

This image, is communicating interaction with a female ET and UFO over the Marine Lake in Southport at a time when I had hernia surgery, bereavement and move to other town, I was broken, the ET she was amazing I will never forget her. However this image although perhaps arty and took many hours does not reflect the interaction, I spent weeks trying to get it right.

Pushing the creative envelope to reflect visually to the reader from my writing the incident at the Marine Lake was transformed after many weeks to this my all-time favourite image.

This reflects the Lake, the UFO above me, the female ET Photo by Tony Topping

This reflects the Lake, the UFO above me, the female ET I will never forget, in a most iconic way. She is as close as it gets to the real look. Location, Boötes the Chapter is called, The Marine Lake Incident. She had quiet an impact on me. I also witnessed that like on earth they look like us and we look like them, and it appears certain ET have also people of colour I wanted my work to reflect that, truly it is wild out there.

female ET Photo by Tony Topping

What is your favourite genre to write?

I like the world of espionage after what I have witnessed, I am wanting to write my next book called SPARTAN about a female psychic spy working in British Intelligence been on the back burner for a while.

What book/s are you reading at present?

Communion Whitley Strieber, having been a witness to the Grey Alien as written in my book I strive for answers as to why events happened as they did.

What is your favourite movie and why?

The Bourne Identity, as he struggles to find answers as to what happened to him and why, I have always classed myself due to events as a Paranormal Jason Bourne, the secrecy and corruption is accurately reflected, and if I may indulge you, the Matrix as Neo also seeks answers.

How can readers discover more about you and you work?

I, Alien by Tony Topping Photo by Tony Topping

My book I, Alien can be found Amazon, BN.com, Kobo and Apple Books.

My website is http://www.tonytoppingufos.com

