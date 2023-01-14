Q&A With Massachusetts Author Mitchell Sanders

(Sponsored Content)

Mitchell Sanders with his book Climate of Monsters: Friulian Son Photo by BookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Mitchell Sanders is a debut author from Massachusetts. He released the first book in his Climate of Monster series, Friulian Son in the summer of 2022. The second book, Breath of Fire is set to be released in 2023.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

I always wanted to write a horror book and when COVID hit it seem like a perfect time to write my first novel.

Do you have a specific writing style?

It is kind of a blend of fiction genres from action, suspense, and horror.

How did you come up with the title?

With the overwhelming need to protect our climate, I wanted to write a horror book about climate change without being too preachy. There is quite a bit of allegory in each book in the series and I think that it should have a broad range of interest from readers.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

There are truly good people in this world. Unfortunately, there a lot of bad people that makes it very difficult to distinguish who’s a real monster.

How much of the book is realistic?

The books in this series have a healthy amount of historical and scientific fact. It often blurs the lines between fiction and nonfiction. The fight scenes are based on techniques of a master swordsman from the 1500s Fiore dei Liberi who wrote Fior di Battaglia, (The flowers of battle), that was perfectly translated by Guy Windsor. A martial arts expert and scholar in his own right (From Medieval Manuscript to Modern Practice: The Longsword Techniques of Fiore dei Liberi. Spada Press, 2020. ISBN 978-9527157558).

Are experiences based on someone you know, or events in your own life?

This is true fiction and not based on any specific person or experience.

What books have most influenced your life most?

I am an avid reader and love many genres. My favorite authors include: Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, James Patterson, and Douglas Adams.

If you had to choose, which writer would you consider a mentor?

Shakespeare

What book are you reading now?

I have several on my desk now that I am reading, ille tempore (Latin for at the same time). The first one I picked up is Algonquin Legends by Charles G. Leland. There is an amazing parallel between American Indian religion and old Norse mythology. It is quite an interesting contrast of how folk legends drift from Europe to the Americas probably from Viking explorers.

Are there any new authors that have grasped your interest?

Stephen Kings’ son Joe Hill is a remarkable writer.

What are your current projects?

I just finished writing Book 2 of Climate of Monsters: Breath of Fire and started writing a thriller called The Walk.

Name one entity that you feel supported you outside of family members.

I have been blessed with an amazing scientific career for the past 40 years and could write an entire book of people that supported me during my career. I am normally writing patents and publications, but this is my first foray into writing fiction. Quite an amazing journey and I have yet a lot to learn.

Do you see writing as a career?

Maybe a second career, Ancora imparo (Latin for I am still learning)

If you had to do it all over again, would you change anything in your latest book?

There is always room for improvement, but I love to write and wanted to get started writing the three other books in the series. There is a balance between perfection and delivery. Eventually you need to make a choice.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

My undergrad degree at Boston University was Biology and a minor in Latin Language and Literature. As an undergrad I became entrenched in the classical Latin literature and romance poetry in college.

Can you share a little of your current work with us?

The first book is a real blend of genres and has something from every reader from suspense, horror, and romance. It is really a blend of everyday life which makes the characters so interesting and lovable.

Is there anything you find particularly challenging in your writing?

My day job as a scientist and C-level executive keeps me very busy which make writing as a hobby, a real challenge because I try and write 1000 words a day before I head into work early in the morning. Most of my written work during the day ends up in a scientific journal or a patent and there is a very clear structure for scientific writing. For creative writing it is much more enjoyable to write because the boundaries of a story are completely limitless.

Who is your favorite author and what is it that really strikes you about their work?

Probably Neil Gaiman. His writing skill and ability to tell a story is superb.

Do you have to travel much concerning your book(s)?

I travel a lot worldwide for work and that give my fiction books and international flavor.

Who designed the covers?

I have used illustrators for the Book most notably Charles Swerdlow did the artwork for the monsters in Book 1. Charles is very talented and I expect to have him do illustrations for the entire series.

What was the hardest part of writing your book?

Starting and finishing.

Did you learn anything from writing your book and what was it?

I absolutely love to write.

Do you have anything specific that you want to say to your readers?

I think you will really enjoy the Climate if Monsters Series of Books.

What were the challenges (research, literary, psychological, and logistical) in bringing it to life?

Being disciplined to set enough time to write is a real challenge.

What books/authors have influenced your writing?

So many authors’ too little time.

What genre do you consider your book(s)?

It is such a blend of action, suspense, and horror. A little bit for everyone.

Do you ever experience writer's block?

Only when I am answering questions like this. I can’t think of anything.

Do you write an outline before every book you write?

I have tried both methods of starting with an outline or then free form writing. I think the best approach is to write feverishly and then perfect the story until the product is ready for scrutiny and feedback.

Have you ever hated something you wrote?

Everyday. I am constantly wordsmithing and making edits until it is time to go to press and then I use a professional editor to get a fresh pair of eyes on the project.

What is your favorite theme/genre to write about?

Still learning, but I do like the genre blend of horror, action, and suspense.

Follow Mitchell on Twitter @MSanders_author or Instagram @mitchsandersphd

Climate of Monsters: Friulian Son is available for purchase online from Amazon.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!