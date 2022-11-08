After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston Astros

(Sponsored Content)

Houston Astros World Series Win - Books About the Astros BookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

The 2022 World Series Champions have been crowned, but don't stop the celebrations. Take a look at these books that will keep the party going.

Written in December 2020, The Ultimate Houston Astros Trivia Book: A Collection of Amazing Trivia Quizzes and Fun Facts for Die-Hard Astros Fans! by Ray Walker contains over 350 trivia questions about the 2022 World Series Champions. Test Your Knowledge against these Mind Blowing Facts.

Astros Strong: Houston's Historic 2017 Championship Season from the Houston Chronicle is packed with news stories, beautiful photography and stories of the Astros' historic 2017 baseball season.

The NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Astroball: The New Way to Win It All by Ben Reiter is the story of an underdog baseball team that is determined to defy the odds and win. Through their unique approach to player evaluation, they are able to outperform their competitors and bring glory to their city. Astroball is both an impressive underdog tale and a fascinating look at the cutting edge of human potential.

Whether you are a Houston Astros fan, or just a baseball fan in general, these great books will help keep you busy until the new season starts in 2023. Until, then .... get your read on with these three wonderful titles.

