New Children's Book - Farty Pants by C. Jordan

Ethan loves his mom and dad very much.

He loves them so much that he likes to give them gifts each and every day.

The thing is his favorite gift to give them… is his farts.

Ethan thinks farts are the best, funniest things ever… so he is a bit confused about why other people don’t like it when he farts on them.

Farts can be funny… but other people don’t always feel the same way.

Will Ethan be farting on people forever?

Will his mom and dad manage to stop him?

Who else will fall victim to one of Ethan’s "special gifts"?

Farty Pants by C. Jordan will be available for purchase in early November.

Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures! is another children's book from this author.

C. Jordan is also the author of several coloring books and workbooks fro children, including Farm Scissors Skills Activity Book, Dinosaur Coloring Book, Pre-School Letter Tracing For Preschoolers and more... Originally from Puerto Rico, the author grew up in Philadelphia. She enjoys spending time with her son Ethan, who is 4, and her husband. She has begun writing children's book for and about her son Ethan as a way to encourage his reading and a way to spend quality time with him.

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover from Georgia.

