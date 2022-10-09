Q&A With LA Film/TV Star And Author D. Elliot Woods

(Sponsored Content)

D. Elliot Woods has been a versatile actor for over 25 years, appearing in popular Hollywood films and TV shows like Star Trek. He's also appeared on some great shows like NCIS:LA and Ballers, as well as commercials for household brands. His insights into the industry are evident in his writing, which is full of life observations and insights about acting.

Author Q&A

How did you come up with the title AND is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

The title was actually the first thing that came to me and the full concept for the story came together later. As you know, a “Unicorn” is considered to be a mythical or extremely rare breed and, without giving away too much of the story, the message I hope comes through is that ‘Unicorns’ – in the sense that I mean them - are quite real.

How much of the book is realistic?

I’d like to believe that 97% of the elements of the book are quite possible. I don’t want to say 100% or else the authorities might think I’M a bank robber.

What are your current projects?

I’m already working on my next novel – which is more of a faith-based and family-oriented fantasy tale – but I’m doing it in-between my acting schedule and, of course, family stuff. I’m hoping to have it together by Summer of 2023.

Who designed the covers?

A very dear and long time friend… Robb Armstrong, the creator of the nationally syndicated comic strip “JUMPSTART” and the executive producer of the CBS show of the same name. He was also kind enough to write the foreword to this book.

What was the hardest part of writing your book?

The most difficult part of writing this one, for me, was not the telling of the story but rather the leaving of the ‘bread crumbs’ or clues for the reader as they follow Gus, the main protagonist’s, journey and to do so in a manner that draws the audience further in to the story. I want the audience to feel as though they are part of the story and to potentially be able to figure things out before Gus… but not quite be able to do so.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

If you can’t feel what you’re writing, it’s likely the audience won’t be able to either.

Have you ever hated something you wrote?

“Ever?” Constantly.

Picture this: You feel uninspired and you’ve sat at the computer for an hour without conquering any words. How do you get your creativity flowing?

I try to take the focus off of me and imagine that there’s a person, somewhere, who literally needs to read what I’m writing either because they need a distraction from problems in their life or because there’s a lesson my characters learn that may help them in some way. That motivates me to rethink or reimagine what I’m doing and why.

What is your most unusual writing quirk?

This is where my theater training and acting background comes into play. I like to imagine each character’s perspective, how they feel in a given situation and what they would actually say. If their response doesn’t resonate as true or sound true – in my head AND out loud when I read it, then I know it must be re-written or scrapped altogether. Long story short, I’m a pretty low-key and even-keeled person but I stress myself out, by myself, sometimes.

How many drafts do your books generally to through before publication?

With this one, I went through 8 or 9 drafts.

What was the hardest part of writing your author bio?

Talking about myself still feels very weird to me. I have absolutely zero problems talking about projects, things, events or other people’s accomplishments but I fight the urge to ‘clam up’ when I talk about ‘me’ or (sigh) ‘my brand’, etc…

Do you have any writing buddies?

Yes. And they’re all insane and crazy too. But if you don’t have a circle of people who are truly in your corner and actually want to see you be your best self? Then you’re doing it wrong.

