Q&A With Author And Poet - Suhaib Rumi

(Sponsored Content)

Poet Suhaib Rumi and His book Emerald Companion BookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Suhaib Rumi is a Canadian poet and businessperson who was born in the UAE with Pashtun roots. He moved to Toronto at a young age, and began writing poetry after his close friend's death. After publishing some of his work on Instagram in 2018, he noticed that many readers found comfort and solace in his posts. He compiled his poetry and prose into Emerald Companion, which was self-published in 2019. When he's not working, Suhaib enjoys reading or hiking in nature. He also practices meditation.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

I began sharing fragments of my poetry on social media in 2019, and after seeing so many readers from all over the world find comfort and healing in them, I decided to compile them altogether into a chapbook and publish it. This way it’s accessible to more people out there.

How did you come up with the title?

I have an Emerald ring that was gifted to me by my brother, and I’ve had it ever since I started writing. Also, Emerald is the color of the heart chakra, so “Emerald Companion” seemed like a fitting title for my collection of poetry and prose.

How much of the book is realistic?

Everything in the book is a reflection on real life experiences

What book are you reading now?

At the moment I am re-reading “man and his symbols” by Carl Jung.

Name one entity that you feel supported you outside of family members.

God, always, even at times when I wasn’t there for myself, God has always been there for me. Everything I have is due to His love and grace.

Do you see writing as a career?

I’m an entrepreneur, so my work keeps me occupied and I enjoy what I do for a living. Writing is always a hobby, and when it comes to poetry, I like the idea of writing when inspired as opposed to being pressured to write something that isn’t necessarily from the heart.

Who designed the covers?

I designed the book cover myself. The Sun represents the conscious mind (branches) and the Moon represents the Subconscious (roots). The Emerald symbolizes the heart and the birds as messengers from both the good and bad experiences we have.

What was the hardest part of writing your book?

I think the hardest part of publishing the book is the same as publishing your poetry online; it takes courage to be vulnerable, to put your heart and soul out there. But it’s also quite rewarding when you find that it can be a means of readers finding comfort in them, regardless of when or where they may be. I love that about poetry, when it’s relatable, it creates a special bond between writers and readers.

How do you relax?

I take time out to meditate daily and go out hiking. There’s great healing in being alone with nature.

Emerald Companion By Suhaib Rumi can be purchased on Amazon.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!