Resources for Florida Writers and Authors

Writers in Florida have many resources available to them, whether they are working on their first book or a well-known author. COVID hit Florida hard, and many local organizations were forced to cancel events and programs because of the virus. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for writers to connect and learn from one another. Here are some great resources to check out:

The Florida Writers Association is a great association to join and participate in. They have monthly events and a magazine. They also have FLORIDA WRITERSCON, FLORIDA WRITERS YOUTH SUMMIT, the Royal Palm Literary Awards and much more. They offer free online webinars and writers can attend workshops, panels, and one-to one meetings with industry professionals at their annual conference. Costs - $59 for regular memberships and $15 a year for youth memberships.

The Florida Authors and Publishers Association is the perfect place for authors and publishers in Florida to connect, learn, and grow their businesses. They offer informative events and resources for our members, as well as opportunities for networking with other professionals in the publishing industry.

The Miami Book Fair is annual book fair is being held November 13-20th with events, panels and the Street Fair will take place Friday, November 18 – Sunday November 20th. It is a great event on the streets of Miami to find new books, explore new authors and have a fun time with your family.

For a full list of writing associations, conferences and events in Florida visit https://myfapa.org/programs/florida-writers-groups/

Find Book Clubs in Your Area

Real Divas Read

Meet Up

Reader's Circle

Find Local Bookstores

Indie Bound

Reader's Circle

Find Local Events

Poets & Writers

