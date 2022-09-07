Take Your Culinary Skills Offshore With The Superyacht Alchemist

Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qofne_0hli7ceF00
The Superyacht Alchemist by Mark OosthuizenBookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Becoming a Super-yacht chef is definitely a challenging task, but it's also one of the most rewarding careers out there. The sheer amount of travel and opportunity to explore new culinary destinations can be addicting, and building a reputation as one of the best in the business is absolutely thrilling. So if you're looking for an exciting career with plenty of rewards, look no further than becoming a Super-yacht chef!

Step up your culinary game with Chef Mark Oosthuizen, who has decades of experience in the hospitality industry. He will guide you through the ins and outs of being a successful superyacht chef, from owning and operating your own restaurant to consulting on large scale events. So grab a hot meal or sip some champagne – it's time to get serious about this yachting life!

After reading The Superyacht Alchemist, you will have the tools and knowledge necessary to become a successful superyacht chef. You’ll be able to transition quickly from land-based cooking to yacht cooking, manage galley operations efficiently, stay on top of your game while taking care of yourself and your crew, and cook mouth-watering meals that appeal to guests from all over the world.

Find out more about the book and author on the Byfree Publications website or purchase the book on Amazon.

It's time to take your culinary skills offshore!!

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Superyacht Chef# Superyacht# Travel Jobs# Private Yacht Chef Jobs# BookBuzz

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover from Georgia. When she's not working, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two doggies.

Georgia State
1136 followers

More from Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

Georgia State

Explore Georgia With These Great Books and Road Guides

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) Whether it's the coastal towns in and around Savannah, the north Georgia mountains, or the cityscapes of Atlanta, Georgia has wonderful places to visit and enjoy. If you are looking for some news spots, some historic cities or the great outdoors, these books will help you explore a side of Georgia you may not have seen before.

Read full story

A Stroke Survivor’s Story of Hope and Recovery - A Cry in the Dark by Terence Ang

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) “Given a choice, I would have dressed for the occasion. I dressed for every occasion, even nightmares. But this time… I was caught unaware… I was no longer in control.”

Read full story
Florida State

Resources for Florida Writers and Authors

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) Writers in Florida have many resources available to them, whether they are working on their first book or a well-known author. COVID hit Florida hard, and many local organizations were forced to cancel events and programs because of the virus. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for writers to connect and learn from one another. Here are some great resources to check out:

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Q&A With Chicago Author Marlon S. Hayes

Author Marlon S. Hayes with his new book 11:59BookBuzz. Marlon S. Hayes is the author of seven books. This stories have also appeared in multiple anthologies and magazines. He resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
Georgia State

Resources for Georgia Writers and Authors

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) The state of Georgia loves local authors and writers and has a rich history in supporting them. Being a writer isn't always easy, but for some it's the way they support themselves and their families and for others it's a hobby that fulfills them. When COVID hit, many writers groups, conference and exhibits were cancelled and have not returned, but there are still some great resources out there. Here are some great resources every writer or author in Georgia should check out.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Q&A With Wisconsin Children's Book Author - Nan Evenson

Nan Evenson and her children's book Good Night (Not Really)BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Read full story

North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina

North Carolina Mysteries & Thrillers From North Carolina AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments

Q&A With Bestselling Author Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Sandeep Kumar Mishra With His Book The Brooch: A Magic WithinBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Maryland State

Q&A With Maryland Author and Business Woman Sheila Brown

Author Sheila Brown, JD With Her Book The Divine SelfQare StrategyBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Texas State

Q&A With Texas Author Garon Whited

Author Garon Whited With His Book Phoebe's Tale: From His ShadowBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Author Q&A With Children's Book Author H.J. Gilfrew

H.J.Gilfrew with Daisy Goes For Tea with Mrs C.BookBuzz. H.J. Gilfrew is a debut children’s author from North Of Ireland. When she’s not writing, she enjoys Helping others achieve their full potential, going on adventures with her husband and little dog Daisy. Through her books, she hopes to inspire and help every child know they are the star of the show; To the person reading her books, know that there is only one of you, you are unique, you have a place in this world and you are loved endlessly.

Read full story
Georgia State

Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in Georgia

Upcoming Book Festivals and Book Events in GeorgiaBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know About

Alabama Mysteries & Thrillers From Alabama AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Q&A With Cincinnati Author And Success Coach L. Danyetta Najoli MA

Danyetta Najoli and her book Unstoppable ConfidenceBookBuzz. Danyetta Najoli is a Growth Mindset and Personal Foundations Coach. She works with creatives who want to create laser-like focus on the things that matter most, women who are in the middle of life transition, and people who want to become more productive and mindful by doing less.

Read full story
Florida State

Summer Beach Reads - Cozy Mysteries Set On The Beach In Florida

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. ) While summer might be almost over for some vacationers, it doesn't technically end until September 23rd this year. There are still a couple of months left to get some great beach reads in. If you want a little mystery, a little humor and lot of fun, check out these cozy mysteries set on the beach in Florida.

Read full story
Georgia State

Burt Reynolds Was One Of The First People To Make Major Films In Georgia - Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt

Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt ReynoldsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Q&A With Children's Book Author C. Jordan

Author C. Jordan with her children's book Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures!BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Q&A With New York Times Bestselling Author Parris Afton Bonds

Parris Afton Bonds with her new book The BansheesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Georgia State

Q&A with Georgia Children's Book Author Delores Henriques

Delores Henriques with her book Animals All Around: An Alphabet and a Note for ParentsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy