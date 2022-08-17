North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina

(Sponsored Post)

Whether it's the beaches of coastal North Carolina, the mountains near Cherokee, the laid back vibe in Asheville or basketball madness in Durham and Chapel Hill, mystery and thriller writers are out and about everywhere. If you are planning a fall road trip or on the road for college football and your plans put you in North Carolina reach for one of these great mystery/thriller novels set in North Carolina by an author who lives there.

A Hex for Danger: An Enchanted Bay Mystery by Esme Addison

Bellamy Bay, a small coastal North Carolina town is used to having its share of skeletons in its closet, but it wasn't prepared for the bodies turning up in their local history museum.

Esme Addison is a best-selling author who resides with her family in coastal North Carolina.

Azalea Bluff by Dennis Hetzel

A young reporter who is having a lot of hardships in her life vanishes when a strange object lands on a football field. Can her father find the answers to save her before it's too late?

Dennis Hetzel lives with his wife in Holden Beach, North Carolina.

The Last to Vanish By Megan Miranda

In New York Times best-selling author Megan Miranda’s suspenseful thriller, a journalist investigating a string of vanishings in the resort town of Cutter’s Pass finds herself in danger. With each mysterious disappearance, the town pulls further into panic. Can the reporter solve the horrifying mystery before it's too late?

Megan Miranda lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children.

When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash

In the depths of a dark and dangerous time, an ordinary man risks everything to do what is right. A haunting crime story that touches on forgiveness, race and memory.

Wiley Cash lives on the coast of North Carolina with his wife and two daughters.

