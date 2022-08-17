North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina

Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

(Sponsored Post)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bK5UF_0hKZxwFA00
North Carolina Mysteries & Thrillers From North Carolina AuthorsBookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Whether it's the beaches of coastal North Carolina, the mountains near Cherokee, the laid back vibe in Asheville or basketball madness in Durham and Chapel Hill, mystery and thriller writers are out and about everywhere. If you are planning a fall road trip or on the road for college football and your plans put you in North Carolina reach for one of these great mystery/thriller novels set in North Carolina by an author who lives there.

A Hex for Danger: An Enchanted Bay Mystery by Esme Addison

Bellamy Bay, a small coastal North Carolina town is used to having its share of skeletons in its closet, but it wasn't prepared for the bodies turning up in their local history museum.

Esme Addison is a best-selling author who resides with her family in coastal North Carolina.

______

Azalea Bluff by Dennis Hetzel

A young reporter who is having a lot of hardships in her life vanishes when a strange object lands on a football field. Can her father find the answers to save her before it's too late?

Dennis Hetzel lives with his wife in Holden Beach, North Carolina.

_______

The Last to Vanish By Megan Miranda

In New York Times best-selling author Megan Miranda’s suspenseful thriller, a journalist investigating a string of vanishings in the resort town of Cutter’s Pass finds herself in danger. With each mysterious disappearance, the town pulls further into panic. Can the reporter solve the horrifying mystery before it's too late?

Megan Miranda lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children.

_______

When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash

In the depths of a dark and dangerous time, an ordinary man risks everything to do what is right. A haunting crime story that touches on forgiveness, race and memory.

Wiley Cash lives on the coast of North Carolina with his wife and two daughters.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mystery# thriller# crime# north carolina# bookbuzz

Comments / 2

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover from Georgia. When she's not working, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two doggies.

Georgia State
1068 followers

More from Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

Chicago, IL

Q&A With Chicago Author Marlon S. Hayes

Author Marlon S. Hayes with his new book 11:59BookBuzz. Marlon S. Hayes is the author of seven books. This stories have also appeared in multiple anthologies and magazines. He resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
Georgia State

Resources for Georgia Writers and Authors

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) The state of Georgia loves local authors and writers and has a rich history in supporting them. Being a writer isn't always easy, but for some it's the way they support themselves and their families and for others it's a hobby that fulfills them. When COVID hit, many writers groups, conference and exhibits were cancelled and have not returned, but there are still some great resources out there. Here are some great resources every writer or author in Georgia should check out.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Q&A With Wisconsin Children's Book Author - Nan Evenson

Nan Evenson and her children's book Good Night (Not Really)BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Read full story

Q&A With Bestselling Author Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Sandeep Kumar Mishra With His Book The Brooch: A Magic WithinBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Maryland State

Q&A With Maryland Author and Business Woman Sheila Brown

Author Sheila Brown, JD With Her Book The Divine SelfQare StrategyBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Texas State

Q&A With Texas Author Garon Whited

Author Garon Whited With His Book Phoebe's Tale: From His ShadowBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Author Q&A With Children's Book Author H.J. Gilfrew

H.J.Gilfrew with Daisy Goes For Tea with Mrs C.BookBuzz. H.J. Gilfrew is a debut children’s author from North Of Ireland. When she’s not writing, she enjoys Helping others achieve their full potential, going on adventures with her husband and little dog Daisy. Through her books, she hopes to inspire and help every child know they are the star of the show; To the person reading her books, know that there is only one of you, you are unique, you have a place in this world and you are loved endlessly.

Read full story
Georgia State

Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in Georgia

Upcoming Book Festivals and Book Events in GeorgiaBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know About

Alabama Mysteries & Thrillers From Alabama AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Ohio State

Q&A With Cincinnati Author And Success Coach L. Danyetta Najoli MA

Danyetta Najoli and her book Unstoppable ConfidenceBookBuzz. Danyetta Najoli is a Growth Mindset and Personal Foundations Coach. She works with creatives who want to create laser-like focus on the things that matter most, women who are in the middle of life transition, and people who want to become more productive and mindful by doing less.

Read full story
Florida State

Summer Beach Reads - Cozy Mysteries Set On The Beach In Florida

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. ) While summer might be almost over for some vacationers, it doesn't technically end until September 23rd this year. There are still a couple of months left to get some great beach reads in. If you want a little mystery, a little humor and lot of fun, check out these cozy mysteries set on the beach in Florida.

Read full story
Georgia State

Burt Reynolds Was One Of The First People To Make Major Films In Georgia - Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt

Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt ReynoldsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Q&A With Children's Book Author C. Jordan

Author C. Jordan with her children's book Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures!BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Q&A With New York Times Bestselling Author Parris Afton Bonds

Parris Afton Bonds with her new book The BansheesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Georgia State

Q&A with Georgia Children's Book Author Delores Henriques

Delores Henriques with her book Animals All Around: An Alphabet and a Note for ParentsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Q&A With Children's Book Author Carolyn Nones Vazquez

Carolyn Nones Vazquez and her children's book - KinBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments

Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful Message

As we all know, books are the gifts that keep on giving. These wonderful books have inspiring messages that children are sure to love. Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful MessageBookBuzz.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Q&A With Alabama Author Betty Bolté

Betty Bolté with the Fury Falls Inn SeriesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Read full story
Venice, FL

Local Artist Champions Women Rights Cause by Placing a Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, California

Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, CaliforniaShiva Tamara. In a bold and courageous move to draw the attention of everyone out there to the issue of women empowerment and women’s right to abortion, Shiva Tamara has taken to California to place a golden cape with painted quotes on a nude statue, right in front of the Venice sign by main street in Venice Beach.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy