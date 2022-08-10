Q&A With Bestselling Author Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCTNZ_0hBw7CuF00
Sandeep Kumar Mishra With His Book The Brooch: A Magic Within

Sandeep Kumar Mishra is the poetry editor at Indian Poetry Review. He has received many awards including: "Readers Favourite Silver Award-21", "Indian Achievers Award-21", “IPR Poetry Award-2020” and “Literary Titan Book Award-2020”. Sandeep was shortlisted for "2021 International Book Awards", "52nd New Millennium Award-2021", "Asian Anthology-2021" and "Joy B Poetry Prize 2021" and "Oprelle Poetry Prize 2021" and "MPT Story Award-2022' and 'Newcastle Story Award-2022" and "Anasi Story Award-2022".

For more about Sandeep Kumar Mishra visit - https://www.sandeepkumarmishra.com/

His latest children picture book “The Brooch- A Magic Within” is available for per-order on Amazon.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

My stories, poems are mostly autobiographical with some common perspective. My personal life has been a struggle and I am an introvert person also. So, the best way to tell about those emotions, ideas and my point of views about myself was to write and tell the world how I felt at that particular moment. Thus came my first book “One Heart- Many Breaks”

Do you have a specific writing style?

Yes, I keep my writing style simple, and it is intentional to write in straightforward manner to convey my message to the reader. For example nowadays you hear there is no market for poetry. The readers are going away from poetry because those so called big publishers have made the poetry an amalgamation of some freakish phrases, totally irrelevant imagery and odd googled words to make it distinctive. That's why my first book is liked by the readers so much as it is straight from the heart. All big and small magazines or publishers are trying to blindly follow each other where they don't care for the reader taste. The readers want to find some solace in poetry not to tangle their mind in solving irrelevant word puzzle.

Is there a message in your book “The Brooch- A Magic Within” that you want readers to grasp?

Crystal clear. The book is with a purpose. An inspiring story with a great up-skill idea to teach kids to use their power for the betterment of others, has lesson that will last with a lifetime and memories to be cherished and shared. This book is made with the intent to inspire and elevate our lives. Again the simplicity of the storytelling is employed here.

Do you read similar books to inspire the work you’re doing?

No. I’m afraid, it will influence me too much. I just want to have my own voice. I might sometimes read something to see how it’s done. The aim is to create something wholly unique. I actually like to read a lot of poetry when I’m writing stories. The simplicity of the storytelling keeps me focused.

How much of the book is realistic? Are experiences based on someone you know, or events in your own life?

As I told you before my writing is a reflection of me as a human being, a person bound by all the social and family relations and responsibility. In personal life, I am very helpful to others in every aspect specially to the poor or disadvantaged people in life. I want to help them but I don't have the resources. So, what I can do is to inspire others to help the needy whenever or wherever they can. That what this book is all about.

Which question are you asked most often by writers ?

A lot of writers want to know if they’ve got what it takes to be a successful writer. What they want to hear is simply, “Keep going.” And I encourage everyone to keep going because writing is a gift and a joy and is necessary to our emotional health and well-being too.

Any advice you'd like to give new writers ?

Getting as much writing experience as necessary is important. The best thing you can do is to read and do your research, because the more you read, the more you know. Secondly, You need to think about why that book idea is the right one for you and why you're the person to write it. You've got to think of a very specific reason as to why you should write about a subject.

