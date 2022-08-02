Q&A With Texas Author Garon Whited

Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

(Sponsored Content)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVVv3_0h1ulpeO00
Author Garon Whited With His Book Phoebe's Tale: From His ShadowBookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Garon Whited is one of today's most promising authors of science fiction and fantasy, and he has published several novels and short stories. Garon attended Texarkana College, the University of Fayetteville, and Texas A&M before embarking on a successful writing career. His work features optimistic story lines that often have a surprising feel-good twist. When he's not writing or reading, Garon enjoys playing role-playing games.

For more about Garon Whited visit www.garonwhited.com

His newest novel, Phoebe's Tale: From His Shadow is now available on Amazon.

Author Q&A

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Yes:

See the blank page in front of you? It’s the most intimidating thing you’ll have to deal with. You can edit anything you put on it, but you have to put something on it, first.

Once you do, you are going to hate it. It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be so wrong that contributing to global warming by burning your manuscript may seem acceptable. Resist the urge. Seriously. Resist.

That first draft is the worst your book will ever be. You can’t judge it by that. Go back into this mess of sloppy words, terrible grammar, misplaced punctuation, and multiply-renamed characters. Fix it, one error at a time. Rephrase that sentence. Remove that paragraph. Confirm that character has always had blue eyes, everywhere!

Every manuscript starts as a steaming pile of stinking crap. But that’s normal! Eventually, with patience and work, you have a garden.

Do you have a specific writing style?

In this series, it’s very informal, very conversational. It lends itself to an audio platform, but I think it’s an exceptionally easy read, as well. While it may not strictly adhere to the rules of “proper” writing, that’s by design. It’s meant to convey a more personal account of events than most first-person perspectives.

Hemingway is reputed to have said, "It's your object to convey everything to the reader so that he remembers it not as a story he had read but something that happened to himself. That's the true test of writing." I think I’ve found a style that helps the reader (or listener) engage easily with the narrating character and allows them to perceive things more readily from the narrator’s point of view.

How did you come up with the title?

According to the place where her Pop adopted her, Phoebe was marked as a “soulless child.” Since he’s a complex and powerful figure from the mainstream “Nightlord” series, it’s an interesting look at the results of his efforts in bringing up a functional human being.

“From His Shadow,” however, starts with Phoebe having recently moved out of her father’s house to live on her own. And, since Eric now is confident of her ability to survive “in the wild,” so to speak, he reluctantly allows her to do so, even though it marks the end of his years-long procrastination regarding other things.

Now Phoebe is out there, living her life on her own, making her own decisions, learning from her mistakes, and emerging… “From His Shadow.”

It seemed an obvious choice.

Do you feel like you’d be a better writer if you wore sparkly socks during your writing sessions?

I beg your pardon? Are you presuming my socks do not glitter like a pixie on meth?

How much of the book is realistic?

Most of it. Oh, there are any number of “unrealistic” things—it’s a fantasy novel, not a textbook. But everything has a surprising level of realism to it. Most of the time, the events taking place are easy to visualize and match our real-world expectations, or, at least, don’t conflict with them. There are still plenty of things that defy our real-world expectations, but the reason they work, the why and the how of it, make sense within the context of the book. It’s internally consistent within its own reference frame. It’s also close enough to the “real world” to be easily identified with and accepted.

What are your current projects?

I have the eighth book in the “Nightlord” series to finish. It’s titled “Penumbra,” and I’m hoping to have it finished before the end of the year. The “Nightlord” series is still kicking right along, which pleases me enormously—but I’ll kill Eric off, sooner or later. He’s just tough to eliminate. Book nine, maybe. Ten, at the outside.

I also plan to write Phoebe’s second book. Both of hers take place between the “Nightlord” books seven and eight (“Fugue” and “Penumbra”) but Phoebe’s story isn’t required reading to follow what happens in Eric’s story. It does offer some insight into things Eric does not understand, though.

I also have a Patreon to keep updated, and the occasional short story to add to my mainstream website.

Do you see writing as a career?

It is my career. Or, perhaps more accurately, I made it a career.

Anyone can write. We all have stories to tell. And, for each and every one of us, our stories are important!

Sadly, though, there are a lot of things that keep most of us from becoming Best-Selling Authors™. Maybe our story is too personal for others to understand. Maybe it’s just not popular. Maybe our grasp of writing or of storytelling isn’t what it could be. Maybe we only have one big story to tell. Who knows all the reasons? It’s hard to make a career out of writing, just as it’s hard to make a career out of painting, photography, acting…

But even if it isn’t a career for you, maybe you have the need to tell a story. By all means, tell it! You never know whose life you are going to change with your story. Maybe yours.

Picture this: You feel uninspired and you’ve sat at the computer for an hour without conquering any words. How do you get your creativity flowing?

It’s hard to picture. People talk to me about “writer’s block,” but I can only imagine a big cube thing were I can put my laptop while I write. I’m sure it’s a real problem, and that some people have it, but I haven’t experienced it so I don’t understand it.

However, that being said, if I was in a dull mood and didn’t really feel like writing, I would just as easily find something else to do. I can mow the yard! (Maybe I should be writing.) I can do the laundry! (Maybe I should be writing.) There’s a lot of brush that needs trimming in the back corner of the yard! (I should definitely be writing.) How many dishes need washing? (Time to write, isn’t it?) I still need to build those new bookshelves and rearrange my library! (Yeah, okay, I’m writing! I’m writing!)

Writing is my procrastination. I’d rather write than do most of the chores around the house. Which tells you a lot about the state of my house…

What books/authors have influenced your writing?

Wow. That’s a list. Just glancing at the shelves…

J.R.R. Tolkien, Ursula K. Le Guin, Robert Heinlein, Mary Shelley, Jules Verne, Ray Bradbury, Roger Zelazny, Isaac Asimov, Anne McCaffrey, H.P. Lovecraft, Douglas Adams, Robert Silverberg, Sir Terry Pratchett, Neil Gaiman, Steven Brust, Stephen King, E.E. Smith, David Brin, David Drake, Ian Fleming, Christopher Stasheff, Anne Rice, John Steakley, Spider Robinson, Larry Niven, Harry Harrison, Joseph Heller, Piers Anthony, Bram Stoker, Michael Crichton, Julian May, David Weber, Joel Rosenberg, William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe, Dante Alighieri, Plato, Niccolò Machiavelli, Bertrand Russel, Charles Dickens…

And I still need to build more bookshelves. Back to writing!

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fantasy# fantasy novel# fantasy series# Texas# BookBuzz

Comments / 0

Published by

Amanda is a PR manager and book lover from Georgia. When she's not working, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two doggies.

Georgia State
952 followers

More from Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

Ohio State

Q&A With Cincinnati Author And Success Coach L. Danyetta Najoli MA

Danyetta Najoli and her book Unstoppable ConfidenceBookBuzz. Danyetta Najoli is a Growth Mindset and Personal Foundations Coach. She works with creatives who want to create laser-like focus on the things that matter most, women who are in the middle of life transition, and people who want to become more productive and mindful by doing less.

Read full story

Author Q&A With Children's Book Author H.J. Gilfrew

H.J.Gilfrew with Daisy Goes For Tea with Mrs C.BookBuzz. H.J. Gilfrew is a debut children’s author from North Of Ireland. When she’s not writing, she enjoys Helping others achieve their full potential, going on adventures with her husband and little dog Daisy. Through her books, she hopes to inspire and help every child know they are the star of the show; To the person reading her books, know that there is only one of you, you are unique, you have a place in this world and you are loved endlessly.

Read full story
Georgia State

Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in Georgia

Upcoming Book Festivals and Book Events in GeorgiaBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know About

Alabama Mysteries & Thrillers From Alabama AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Florida State

Summer Beach Reads - Cozy Mysteries Set On The Beach In Florida

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. ) While summer might be almost over for some vacationers, it doesn't technically end until September 23rd this year. There are still a couple of months left to get some great beach reads in. If you want a little mystery, a little humor and lot of fun, check out these cozy mysteries set on the beach in Florida.

Read full story
Georgia State

Burt Reynolds Was One Of The First People To Make Major Films In Georgia - Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt

Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt ReynoldsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Q&A With Children's Book Author C. Jordan

Author C. Jordan with her children's book Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures!BookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Q&A With New York Times Bestselling Author Parris Afton Bonds

Parris Afton Bonds with her new book The BansheesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
Georgia State

Q&A with Georgia Children's Book Author Delores Henriques

Delores Henriques with her book Animals All Around: An Alphabet and a Note for ParentsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story

Q&A With Children's Book Author Carolyn Nones Vazquez

Carolyn Nones Vazquez and her children's book - KinBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Read full story
2 comments

Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful Message

As we all know, books are the gifts that keep on giving. These wonderful books have inspiring messages that children are sure to love. Inspiring Children's Books With a Wonderful MessageBookBuzz.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Q&A With Alabama Author Betty Bolté

Betty Bolté with the Fury Falls Inn SeriesBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.)

Read full story
Venice, FL

Local Artist Champions Women Rights Cause by Placing a Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, California

Golden Cape on a Nude Statue at Venice Beach, CaliforniaShiva Tamara. In a bold and courageous move to draw the attention of everyone out there to the issue of women empowerment and women’s right to abortion, Shiva Tamara has taken to California to place a golden cape with painted quotes on a nude statue, right in front of the Venice sign by main street in Venice Beach.

Read full story
Idaho State

Idaho Romance and Women's Fiction Authors That You Might Not Know About

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) Whether its Coeur d’Alene and it's luxurious lakeside lifestyle and gold course, Sun Valley’s history and outdoor experiences, or Boise's city ambiance, outdoor recreation and culinary & beer/wine scene, Idaho is the perfect place for relaxation and romance. These next authors write about romance and are proud to call Idaho their home.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

A Young Florida Poet's Book Is Helping People Open Up About Mental Health

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. A Misguided Thought is one young man’s attempt at putting his emotions on paper and inspiring others to open up and overcome their struggles, especially with mental health issues.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Authors Who Have Lived In Or Featured Cartersville, GA In Their Books That You May Not Know About

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Cartersville, GA is a quaint little town located North of Atlanta. Visitors will find various museums and historic sites here, including the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, Rose Lawn Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum, The Booth Museum, Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, African-American Heritage Trail and many other sites. Cartersville is rich in culture and history. There are several authors who have either lived in Cartersville or used Cartersville, GA as a setting in their books. The authors mentioned here are just a few in this great category.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

A Kind of Hush By Texas Author JoDee Neathery Is A 2022 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards Finalist, Mystery

Texas author, JoDee Neathery's literary mystery, A Kind of Hush, has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards. A Kind of Hush explores whether there is a gray area between right and wrong. The Mackie family is enjoying a June outing at a rugged park near their Buffalo, New York home when tragedy strikes. One parent survives along with their teenage daughter and seven-year-old son found hiding in the woods. Was this a horrendous accident or something more heinous, and if so, whodunnit and whydunit? A mantle of ambiguity – a kind of hush – hangs between the survivors like a live grenade without its pin as each one deals with the circumstances and revelations surrounding the incident.

Read full story

BookBuzz - Get $10 Credit From Amazon For Prime Day

This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. Get a $10 Amazon credit for Prime Day by collecting stampsBookBuzz & Amazon.

Read full story

Q&A With Author Alyssa Rabil

Splinters of the Heart and Author Alyssa RabilBookBuzz. Alyssa Rabil has always had a love for fiction. She read her first romance novel from her mother’s collection. Her first love story was about a tiger that fell in love with a zebra. Alyssa lives in the wild west with her cats. She loves cooking and writing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy