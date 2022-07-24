Author Q&A With Children's Book Author H.J. Gilfrew

(Sponsored Content)

H.J.Gilfrew with Daisy Goes For Tea with Mrs C. BookBuzz

H.J. Gilfrew is a debut children’s author from North Of Ireland. When she’s not writing, she enjoys Helping others achieve their full potential, going on adventures with her husband and little dog Daisy. Through her books, she hopes to inspire and help every child know they are the star of the show; To the person reading her books, know that there is only one of you, you are unique, you have a place in this world and you are loved endlessly.

Author Q&A

What is your favorite time to write and why?

My favorite time to write would be early In the morning, just after I’ve had my morning coffee, the house is quiet, the birds are singing, and my real life Mr Robin is outside waiting for some food.

What inspired you to write your first book?

I was inspired to write the book from visiting my neighbour - Mrs C, whom I adore, every Tuesday evening for a good old chat, tea and cakes, and of course, Daisy comes along for fun.

Mrs C has supported me greatly over the years, so I wrote and dedicated this book to her to say how much I appreciate her and her friendship.

What is your favorite positive saying?

"The world’s best and most beautiful things cannot be seen or touched — they must be felt with the heart." -Helen Keller

What is your favorite quote, and why?

“Love your family, work super hard, live your passion.” — Gary Vaynerchuk

I love this as your family is everything, hard work never hurts anyone, and if you live your passion every day, you’ll enjoy working, and everything is in balance.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

Later in life, I decided to back to study English literature; while I was attending class, my lovely tutor and I discovered I had dyslexia;

After an enormous amount of support from her and dyslexia groups, I set a goal to write my first book to help me overcome the challenges that can arise from dyslexia.

There's so much help out there now for dyslexia, the internet has made the world very small.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Stay true to yourself; write from the heart and not the head, which keeps everything original.

How did you come up with the title?

The title is my neighbour, Mrs C, and of course, Daisy is my pet dog, a west highland terrier.

So I thought they married together perfectly.



BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!