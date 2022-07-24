Upcoming Book Festivals & Book Events in Georgia

(Sponsored Content)

Upcoming Book Festivals and Book Events in Georgia

Love books and want to meet new area authors? There are a quite a few book festivals and book events coming to Georgia over the next couple of months. Check them out and add them to your schedule.

BOOKS—N—BITES sponsored by John's Creek Books will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT at the Atlanta National Golf Club at 350 Tournament Players Drive, Milton, GA 30004. Spend an evening with New York Times Best-selling author Karen White along with 8 other award-winning authors. There will be lite bites and beverages served. Tickets are $28

The Villa Rica Public Library has planned an Author Expo on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM EDT at the Villa Rica Public Library located at 869 Dallas Hwy Villa Rica, GA 30180.

There is a meet and greet planned along with a panel discussion. The Carroll County Writer's Guild will be in attendance to show their support to local authors. Attendance is FREE.

The AJC Decatur Book Festival is one of the top book festivals in the Atlanta area each year. This year's event will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Decatur. Sponsors include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, MailChimp, Amazon Literary Partnership, The Dekalb Entertainment Commission, Georgia Council for the Arts, and many more.

The GA Indie Author Event is a book signing event with top New York Times, USA & Amazon Best-selling authors. This year's event will take place at the Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center located at 3405 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326 on Saturday October 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EDT. Tickets are $10.

