Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know About

Whether it's the beaches of the Gulf Shores, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama or the city of Birmingham, mystery and thriller writers are out and about everywhere. If you are wrapping up your summer road trips and your plans put you in Alabama reach for one of these great mystery novels set in Alabama by an author who lives there.

The Fury Falls Inn Series by Alabama author Betty Bolté is a great historical paranormal mystery series set at the Fury Falls Inn in 1821 Alabama. "A place for ghosts, witches, and magic. A place of secrets and hidden dangers." Bolté is also the author of the historical romance series, A More Perfect Union.

Five Belles Too Many by Debra H. Goldstein is the fifth book in the A Sarah Blair Cozy Mystery series. "Sarah Blair’s mother joins in a reality show competition for brides in Wheaton, Alabama and things get a little too REAL as a murderer crashes the wedding party . . ." Goldstein lives in Birmingham, Alabama.

Francis Laurent by Schuyler Randall is a historical thriller set in Birmingham, Alabama during the era of Prohibition. It is an old-fashioned cop-drama. An FBI agent is trying to find the murderers of his partner in order to get vengeance for all involved. Randall currently lives in McCalla, Alabama.

Family Law by Gin Phillips is a legal mystery set in Alabama in the early 1980's. Follow along as an ambitious female lawyer becomes the victim of harassment. What will she decide is most important to her? Will it be her family's safety or the legal rights she's fighting for? Phillips lives in Birmingham, Alabama.

