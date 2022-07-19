Q&A With Author L. Danyetta Najoli MA

Amanda K.

Danyetta Najoli and her book Unstoppable Confidence

Danyetta Najoli is a Growth Mindset and Personal Foundations Coach. She works with creatives who want to create laser-like focus on the things that matter most, women who are in the middle of life transition, and people who want to become more productive and mindful by doing less.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

I was inspired to write my first book because I had a strong desire to share my message of unstoppable confidence with as many people as I possibly could. Thing allows me to spread the message a lot more than if I were speaking to a single group.

Do you have a specific writing style?

I like to write so that my readers are educated, informed, and inspired. So I use lots of quotes and references in my writing. I also like to challenge my readers beyond their comfort levels.

How did you come up with the title?

There are so many people who suffer from “impostor syndrome” as did I. I wanted to people to find a way that authentically tapped into their own levels of confidence, regardless of the environment that they find themselves in.

What books have most influenced your life most?

I tend to enjoy books that takes us on a hero’s journey, autobiographies, and books about personal growth and development. Some books that come to mind are “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama and “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis.

If you had to choose, which writer would you consider a mentor?

I consider Toni Morrison a mentor. She was never afraid to push the boundaries of what others thought of her or her writing style. Toni Morrison also helped so many others find their unique voice in writing.

What book are you reading now?

Influence, by Robert B. Caldini, Get Good with Money, by Tiffany the Budgetnista Ailche, and The Art of Gathering, by Priya Parker.

What are your current projects?

Currently, I speak at various events that focus on supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I have been blessed to be a part of this beloved community for over 22 years. I write on my blog that is on my website, www.Danyetta.com/blog. When I’m not speaking or writing, I am letting people know about my two latest amazon best-selling collaboration books, Pain to Profit and Micro Shift.

I’m also in the process of converting my ebook, Unstoppable Confidence, into an audio book and adding it to audible.com!

Name one entity that you feel supported you outside of family members.

The LPH Collective group has been a great support to me as I develop my creative practices. I belong to this grassroots maker and artist group and they offer and receive support among its members.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

My interest in writing started when I began speaking for groups. I can remember as far back as when I was a teenager and I was asked to present a conflict management session at an international youth convention at a faith based organization. I would also write articles for newsletters for the same organization as well as the State of Tennessee’s Department of Developmental Disabilities Services. I loved putting my ideas on paper. But it all started from preparing for my presentations and using that material as the basis for my writing.

Can you share a little of your current work with us?

Unstoppable Confidence: Sustaining a Posture for Success is about how you can gain solid levels of confidence to do the things you’ve always knew you could do. My book helps readers to crystallize their thinking so they can have laser like focus to achieve a goal, realize a dream, overcome a challenge, or start a new habit! At the end of Unstoppable Confidence is a bonus Confidence Evaluator that allows readers to check in with their own present level of confidence they possess. No judgment here. Just great tools and practical tips to help people gain a stronger sense of their own levels of confidence so they can move about in the world knowing they are prepared for key situations and environments.

Do you have to travel much concerning your book(s)?

I don’t have to travel, but I have gained a ton of information about global views by traveling to places like Nairobi, Kenya, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Paris, France, London, England, Istanbul, Turkey, and New York City, New York.

Do you have any advice for other writers?

Don’t doubt yourself when it comes to being confident. Accumulate the smaller wins which will eventually snowball into the bigger victories.

Do you have anything specific that you want to say to your readers?

I love that you are interested in growing and developing in your own confidence! Keep on your path and watch how much you grow with every thing you read in my book.

What genre do you consider your book(s)?

I consider Unstoppable Confidence: Sustaining a Posture of Success to be in the personal growth and development genre.

Do you ever experience writer's block?

Yes, sometimes I experience writer’s block when I have to write for a presentation or some other time sensitive event.

Do you write an outline before every book you write?

Sometimes I write an outline before a book but sometimes the content and idea for the book comes so quickly that I don’t have to write an outline. Most of the time, I do write an outline for the book because it helps me to stay focused on the context of the book and it helps me to understand the general direction I want the book to take.

What is your favorite genre to write?

My favorite genres to write are fiction – mostly personal growth and development topics.

For your own reading, do you prefer ebooks or traditional paperback books?

I prefer ebooks and lately, I have been listening to many of my books as I am a mom of two teenagers who keep me very busy in a great way. I also know the pleasure of sitting down and flipping the pages of a great book too!

How do you relax?

I enjoy practicing mindfulness, singing, and being out in nature.

What is your favorite positive saying?

“If not now, when? If not you, who?”

This too, belongs.

What is your favorite quote? If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” African Proverb

“Because she believed she could, she did.” R.S. Grey

If you had to give up either snacks and drinks during writing sessions, or music, which would you find more difficult to say goodbye to?

I would find it more difficult to give up snacks during my writing sessions. I love it when it is quiet so I could do with or without music. But snacks?! I would be at a standstill for sure!

How can readers discover more about you and you work?

Readers can discover more about me and my work by visiting my website at www.Danyetta.com

