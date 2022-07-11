Summer Beach Reads - Cozy Mysteries Set On The Beach In Florida

Amanda K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Bc8d_0gbubMW900
Cozy Mysteries Set In FloridaBookBuzz

While summer might be almost over for some vacationers, it doesn't technically end until September 23rd this year. There are still a couple of months left to get some great beach reads in. If you want a little mystery, a little humor and lot of fun, check out these cozy mysteries set on the beach in Florida.

Murder and Misdirection by Danielle Collins is the six book in the Florida Keys Bed & Breakfast Cozy Mystery series. Described as a fast-paced cozy mystery with a talkative bird, unexpected twists, and interesting characters, this book will surely delight readers who want an entertaining mystery set in Florida.

Framed in Florida by Hope Callaghan is the twenty-first book in the Garden Girls Christian Cozy Mystery Series. Follow along as a dream vacation turns into a nightmare after one of the Garden Girls is framed for murder.

Bikinis and Murder by H.Y. Hanna is the fourth book in the Barefoot Sleuth Mysteries series. Follow along as Ellie embarks on her final adventure when her vacation in Florida turns deadlier than she could ever imagine…

Milkshakes, Mermaids, and Murder by Sara Rosett is the eighth book in the Ellie Avery Mystery series. Follow Ellie Avery as her perfectly planned family vacation turns in to a dangerous game of cat and mouse. This cozy mystery also includes some great tips for a super fun family vacation!

Grab your beach chair and one of these great cozy mysteries and get ready for some fun reading in the sun!!

