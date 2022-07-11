Burt Reynolds Was One Of The First People To Make Major Films In Georgia - Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt

(Sponsored Content)

Read Some Of The Best Books About Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds was one of the first people to make major films in Georgia (all of which were successful) and helped make Georgia one of the top filming locations in the country with films like Smokey and the Bandit and The Cannonball Run. Now Tyler Perry has his production studios in Atlanta. Stranger Things was filmed throughout greater Atlanta and even a few shots from Rome, GA. But Burt started it all, so we'd like to find some books about the great actor, director and beloved man.

Burt Reynold's memoir, But Enough About Me was released in 2015, a few years before his death. It was described as a "A scandalous, sentimental, no-holds-barred" book. The book was a New York Times bestselling memoir when it was published.

A newly released dramatically written true crime short story about Burt is Burt Reynolds, Miko, Dinah and The Slasher by author and director, Paul Kyriazi. In this book, Paul writes about "The True Story of a Serial Killer Waiting in Burt's Closet"

Burt And Me: My Days and Nights With Burt Reynolds by Burt's former producer, secretary and confidante, Elaine Hall. This book also includes twenty-four pages of photos that had never been seen before when the book was published in 1994.

