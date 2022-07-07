Philadelphia, PA

Q&A With Children's Book Author C. Jordan

Author C. Jordan with her children's book Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures!

Author, C. Jordan grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is of is of Puerto Rican heritage. She has always had dreams of becoming an author someday. When she is not writing a variety of different books for adults and children, she is working or spending quality time with her family.

Her most recent book, Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures! is the first book in her new Ethan Series of children's books that is inspired by her four year old son Ethan.

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

My first book was inspired by my experience with my son.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

I try to include a lesson in most of my children’s books. The lesson will vary depending on the subject of the book. For example: the “Farty Pants” book is about teaching your child farting etiquette.

What are your current projects?

I’m currently working on my new book “Farty Pants” that will be out this year. The Book is about a little boy that likes to give farts as gifts to everyone.

Do you see writing as a career?

Yes, I can see writing as a career in the future if I was doing it full time. I enjoy writing books for children and adults. I feel like I can express myself the best through writing.

Do you recall how your interest in writing originated?

I first though of writing a book when I was in high school. I had an English teacher that assigned us a writing assignment that I enjoyed very much. The written assignment had to be a certain amount of words and I remember struggling to make the story fit within the parameter ones I got started. I tried writing some short stories throughout the years but never really finished them. I do most of my writing when I’m inspired by something or someone usually late at night.

Can you share a little of your current work with us?

I’m currently working on the second book of Ethan’s Learning Adventures. The first draft is almost completed. The second book in the series will introduce a new character to the story.

Is there anything you find particularly challenging in your writing?

I find it challenging to write without inspiration and with time constraints. I need to be inspired by something or someone in order to write. I think handling both family time and writing can be a challenge at times. I’m a night owl so I do most of my writing at night.

What genre do you consider your book(s)?

I focus most of my books towards young children (baby/toddlers). However, I do make some books that are geared toward adults.

Do you ever experience writer's block?

Yes, of course. I think every writer experience writer’s block at some point. I just step away from the writing for a while and then come back to it when I get inspired again.

What is your favorite time to write, and why?

My favorite time to write is at night because that is when I’m most inspired.

