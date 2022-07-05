Q&A With New York Times Bestselling Author Parris Afton Bonds

(Sponsored Content)

Parris Afton Bonds with her new book The Banshees BookBuzz

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )

Parris Afton Bonds, a New York Times Best-selling Author was declared by ABC’s Nightline as one of three best-selling authors of romantic fiction. She has been featured in major newspapers and magazines and is the co-founder and first vice president of Romance Writers of America. Parris is the author of nearly fifty published novels and the mother of five sons. Find out more about Parris on her website at www.ParrisAftonBonds.com

She recently completed her Five-Book Texicans Saga with Release of The Banshees

Author Q&A

What inspired you to write your first book?

I ‘typed’ my first novel (3 pages entitled “The Blackhawk Girls Strike Again” when I was five-years-old. I have no idea what inspired it but my mother saved it, and for the longest time I had the story tucked away somewhere.

How did you come up with the title?

Each title of the five-series The Texicans had a title beginning with a “B” that applied appropriately to that story. The Banshees alludes to several aspects of the definition throughout.

Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?

I am hoping to convey in each and every one of my 51 published books the theme that sacrifice for the sake of a larger issue is always worthy of a reward.

How much of the book is realistic?

I would say a major portion of The Banshees is realistic. I often have readers tell me they not only are entertained by my stories because they have substance but also learn about so much from a historical point.

What books have most influenced your life most?

As for ‘influencing’ my life, these books would have to be nonfiction, like A Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl or The Tao of Physics by Fritjof Capra. As for novels I have read more than once, I can start off with Ken Follet’s The Eye of the Needle, The Sheik by E. M. Hull, and oh so many more.

What are your current projects?

I am currently working on a novel, Answering the Call, about a woman who decides in the final phase of her life to take the risk and answer the call to adventure by selling everything and moving to Mexico. (Yes, this may be a far-fetched story about my own decision to do just that). A romantic thrill for the older generation, the 70-year-old heroine finds herself either answering the call to adventure ~ or the death-dealing voice on the other end of the line.



BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!